Eucharistic Coherence and the Sacred Heart (June 12)

The U.S. Bishops will gather virtually next week for their spring meeting, and at the top of their agenda is the Holy Eucharist. While the Bishops will consider drafting a formal statement on the Eucharist in the life of the Church, they will also be hearing about a proposed plan for a Eucharistic revival to deepen a greater understanding and love of the Real Presence among the faithful. On Register Radio David Spesia, Executive Director of Evangelization and Catechesis for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, gives us a preview of this crucial initiative. And then, in honor of the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, we are joined by Emily Jaminet to discuss her book, Secrets of the Sacred Heart: Twelve Ways to Claim Jesus' Promises in Your Life.