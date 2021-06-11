Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition
Sacred Heart in Stained Glass
Sacred Heart in Stained Glass (photo: Dorothée Quennesson / Pixabay/CC0)

Eucharistic Coherence and the Sacred Heart (June 12)

The U.S. Bishops will gather virtually next week for their spring meeting, and at the top of their agenda is the Holy Eucharist. While the Bishops will consider drafting a formal statement on the Eucharist in the life of the Church, they will also be hearing about a proposed plan for a Eucharistic revival to deepen a greater understanding and love of the Real Presence among the faithful. On Register Radio David Spesia, Executive Director of Evangelization and Catechesis for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, gives us a preview of this crucial initiative. And then, in honor of the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, we are joined by Emily Jaminet to discuss her book, Secrets of the Sacred Heart: Twelve Ways to Claim Jesus' Promises in Your Life.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
The Eucharist during a procession at Franciscan University of Steubenville.

Eucharistic Consistency

A NOTE FROM OUR PUBLISHER: A revival of belief among Catholics in the Real Presence is necessary for there to be any understanding of why the conduct of some Catholic political leaders like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi is so egregious.

Michael Warsaw Publisher's Note
‘The Unbroken Thread’ book cover

Sohrab Ahmari on the Unbroken Thread of Tradition (May 29)

Convert to Catholicism and best-selling author Sohrab Ahmari has made a significant contribution to the important question of where we are as a culture and how we have lost our sense of tradition. This week on Register Radio we talk to the author about his new book The Unbroken Thread: Discovering the Wisdom of Tradition in an Age of Chaos. And then, we catch up with the news from the Editor’s Corner on the division among bishops on the drafting of a teaching document on Eucharistic coherence.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up