Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition
LEFT: The Black Madonna of Częstochowa. RIGHT: A Polish 120 mm battery during the Battle of Warsaw in 1920.
LEFT: The Black Madonna of Częstochowa. RIGHT: A Polish 120 mm battery during the Battle of Warsaw in 1920. (photo: Public Domain)

The Miracle of Vistula, and Boris Johnson’s Catholic Wedding (June 5)

In 1920, in the face of the Soviet Union’s aggression, Catholic Poland stood alone. How does Poland’s resistance serve as a cause for hope today? The Register’s UK Correspondent, KV Turley, tells the story of the “‘Miracle of Vistula’: When Our Lady Saved the World From Communism.” And then, there’s the recent Catholic wedding of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Westminster Cathedral. Some Catholics have questions how such a marriage can be valid. We are joined by Father Pius Pietrzyk for an explainer on Catholic marriage and Church law.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up