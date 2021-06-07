The Miracle of Vistula, and Boris Johnson’s Catholic Wedding (June 5)

In 1920, in the face of the Soviet Union’s aggression, Catholic Poland stood alone. How does Poland’s resistance serve as a cause for hope today? The Register’s UK Correspondent, KV Turley, tells the story of the “‘Miracle of Vistula’: When Our Lady Saved the World From Communism.” And then, there’s the recent Catholic wedding of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Westminster Cathedral. Some Catholics have questions how such a marriage can be valid. We are joined by Father Pius Pietrzyk for an explainer on Catholic marriage and Church law.