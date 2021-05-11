Mothers, Artificial Intelligence, Politicians and Communion (May 8)

In the U.S., pandemic health and safety restrictions are loosening and we are likely to see on Mothers’ Day 2021 a more intense celebration of mothers than usual. After the challenges of the last year there is renewed appreciation for that special role mothers play. Register contributor Erika Ahern and our Senior Editor Joan Frawley Desmond join in a conversation on how mothers weathered the pandemic. And then, we get an update from the Register’s Alyssa Murphy on the stories you don’t want to miss from NCRegister.com, including a look at artificial intelligence and politicians and Communion.