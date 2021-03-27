Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition
Baldacchino altar and ornate frescoes inside Saint Peter's Basilica in Vatican City.
Baldacchino altar and ornate frescoes inside Saint Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. (photo: SvetlanaSF / Shutterstock)

Vatican News and the Resurrection Film (March 27)

After the new Vatican decree limits Masses at side altars in St. Peter’s Basilica, one of the greatest and busiest churches in the world falls into near empty silence each morning. This week on Register radio we talk to Register Rome correspondent Edward Pentin about the new decree, plus we review Holy Week and Easter schedules at the Vatican and in Rome, and we check in on the controversies swirling around the Vatican’s statement on same-sex unions and blessings. And then, Register contributor Kathy Schiffer joins us to discuss the new film Resurrection that is out just in time for Easter.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up