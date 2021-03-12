Support the register

What Catholics Need to Know About Vaccines (March 13)

As the COVID-19 vaccines continue to be distributed and become more readily available, Catholics everywhere are asking important questions about which ones — if any — they can receive. What guidance does the Church offer at this moment, especially when experts and even bishops seem to contradict each other? This week on Register Radio we talk to Dr. Joseph Meaney, president of the National Catholic Bioethics Center, who holds a PhD in bioethics, about the controversy, forming our consciences, and what Catholics need to know about vaccines.

Christian Brugger on COVID-19 Vaccines (Dec. 19)

As the U.S. and other countries are preparing for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, Catholics are evaluating the ethics of their production and whether Catholics can in conscience receive them. This week on Register Radio, Register contributor and moral theologian Christian Brugger weighs in on the morality of the COVID vaccines.

The Morality of the COVID-19 Vaccines

If morally unproblematic alternatives were available, one should refuse anything produced or tested using cell lines made from aborted fetuses for the sake of honoring the inherent dignity of the aborted victim. The question remains, is it always and everywhere wrong for a person, to avail themselves of this benefit if no alternatives are available?

