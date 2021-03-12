What Catholics Need to Know About Vaccines (March 13)

As the COVID-19 vaccines continue to be distributed and become more readily available, Catholics everywhere are asking important questions about which ones — if any — they can receive. What guidance does the Church offer at this moment, especially when experts and even bishops seem to contradict each other? This week on Register Radio we talk to Dr. Joseph Meaney, president of the National Catholic Bioethics Center, who holds a PhD in bioethics, about the controversy, forming our consciences, and what Catholics need to know about vaccines.