St. Elizabeth of the Trinity
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity (photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Equality Act, and St. Elizabeth of the Trinity (Feb. 27)

This week on Register Radio we talk to Register legal contributor Andrea Picciotti-Bayer to look at the Equality Act and transgender ideology. And then, long before the Second Vatican Council called for the sanctification of the laity, St. Elizabeth of the Trinity prophetically claimed that holiness is truly for everyone. We are joined by author Claire Dwyer to talk about her new book, This Present Paradise, A Spiritual Journey with St. Elizabeth of the Trinity.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

