Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition
“Christ Carrying the Cross”
“Christ Carrying the Cross” (photo: Andrew Martin / Pixabay/CC0)

A Lenten Journey, and Remembering Christopher Plummer (Feb. 20)

On Ash Wednesday we are reminded that “you are dust, and to dust you shall return.” It’s a call to conversion — but it also reminds us of death. This week on Register Radio, we talk to Byzantine Rite Father Michael O’Loughlin about the Lenten journey. And then, the passing this week of actor Christopher Plummer gave rise to reflection on one of the great Catholic scenes in the history of cinema. We are joined by Register contributor Father Raymond DeSouza.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up