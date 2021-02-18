A Lenten Journey, and Remembering Christopher Plummer (Feb. 20)

On Ash Wednesday we are reminded that “you are dust, and to dust you shall return.” It’s a call to conversion — but it also reminds us of death. This week on Register Radio, we talk to Byzantine Rite Father Michael O’Loughlin about the Lenten journey. And then, the passing this week of actor Christopher Plummer gave rise to reflection on one of the great Catholic scenes in the history of cinema. We are joined by Register contributor Father Raymond DeSouza.