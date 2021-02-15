Support the register

Good News for California Churches and Boston Catholic Schools

The U.S. Supreme Court recently issued an important ruling that California’s ban on indoor worship and singing in churches — worship-targeting — is unconstitutional. We talk to EWTN News’ legal analyst Andrea Picciotti-Bayer about the ramifications of the High Court’s decision, and what lies ahead for religious freedom in the country. And then, Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Boston “followed the science” and have kept its students safe amid the pandemic. We are joined by Thomas Carroll, superintendent for the Archdiocese of Boston schools about good news and the many challenges facing Catholic schools.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

