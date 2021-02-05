Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition
Carrie Gress
Carrie Gress (photo: Ginny Sheller / carriegress.com)

Biden’s Blue America and Toxic Femininity (Feb. 6)

Two weeks removed from the inaugural address of President Biden, Americans — especially many Catholics — are looking back and questioning the appeal for unity from our new president. This week on Register Radio, we talk to Register contributor Professor Gerry Bradley about what he calls “President Joe Biden’s Blue America.” And then, we are joined by author Carrie Gress and her book The Anti-Mary Exposed: Rescuing the Culture from Toxic Femininity. Is her book being censored by Big Tech?

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
Joseph M. Scheidler, 93, former National Director of the Pro-Life Action League.

Catholic Schools and a Pro-Life Warrior (Jan. 30)

A new book is looking at the unexpected success of Catholic schools in Massachusetts and asking some hard questions about Catholic education. This week on Register Radio we are joined by Cara Candal, co-editor of the book A Vision of Hope: Catholic Schooling in Massachusetts. And then, we have just marked the anniversary of the infamous Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision, and Register contributor Mary FioRito and Catholic Woman’s Forum joins us to remember the pro-life legend Joe Scheidler and to assess the pro-life cause at this moment in our country.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up