Biden’s Blue America and Toxic Femininity (Feb. 6)
Two weeks removed from the inaugural address of President Biden, Americans — especially many Catholics — are looking back and questioning the appeal for unity from our new president. This week on Register Radio, we talk to Register contributor Professor Gerry Bradley about what he calls “President Joe Biden’s Blue America.” And then, we are joined by author Carrie Gress and her book The Anti-Mary Exposed: Rescuing the Culture from Toxic Femininity. Is her book being censored by Big Tech?