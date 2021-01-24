Hope Within Crisis (Jan. 16)
As the nation struggles with the COVID pandemic, economic uncertainty and political upheaval, Catholics are also troubled by deep crises within the Church. What is the way forward for authentic renewal? This week on Register Radio, we talk with author Ralph Martin about his analysis of this moment especially in light of his latest book, A Church in Crisis: Pathways Forward. And then, we are joined by Catherine Hadro, host of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, to assess 8 Hopeful Signs for the Pro-Life Movement in 2021.