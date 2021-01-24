Support the register

A mob storms the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
A mob storms the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Hope Within Crisis (Jan. 16)

As the nation struggles with the COVID pandemic, economic uncertainty and political upheaval, Catholics are also troubled by deep crises within the Church. What is the way forward for authentic renewal? This week on Register Radio, we talk with author Ralph Martin about his analysis of this moment especially in light of his latest book, A Church in Crisis: Pathways Forward. And then, we are joined by Catherine Hadro, host of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, to assess 8 Hopeful Signs for the Pro-Life Movement in 2021.

Thousands storm the United States Capitol building following a “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

Unrest: A Nation Divided (Jan. 9)

The hopes of a new year bringing healing and unity to a divided nation received a terrible blow this last week with violence in the U.S. Capitol as supporters of President Trump tried to block the certification of the presidential election. Register contributor Paul Kengor, professor of political science at Grove City College, Pennsylvania, gives us his reactions. And then, we turn to Dr. Alveda King, the niece of the late great Martin Luther King Jr., for her perspective on the political unrest, the important Senate runoff elections in Georgia, and what lies ahead for the pro-life movement during a Biden administration.

President Joe Biden on Jan. 22.

Biden As President and the Abortion Issue (Jan. 23)

This last week President Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president. He assumed office in a turbulent time. What are the virtues we need for this moment? This week on Register Radio we talk to Catholic commentator and columnist Kathryn Jean Lopez. And then, we are joined by Professor Helen Alvaré to discuss why “The Catholic Church is Correct in Not Letting the Abortion Issue Slide.”

