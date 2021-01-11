Support the register

Thousands storm the United States Capitol building following a “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Unrest: A Nation Divided (Jan. 9)

The hopes of a new year bringing healing and unity to a divided nation received a terrible blow this last week with violence in the U.S. Capitol as supporters of President Trump tried to block the certification of the presidential election. Register contributor Paul Kengor, professor of political science at Grove City College, Pennsylvania, gives us his reactions. And then, we turn to Dr. Alveda King, the niece of the late great Martin Luther King Jr., for her perspective on the political unrest, the important Senate runoff elections in Georgia, and what lies ahead for the pro-life movement during a Biden administration.

Looking Back at 2020 (Jan. 2)

As the challenging year of 2020 finally comes to an end, we look back at this most memorable of years and look ahead to 2021. This week on Register Radio we talk to Register correspondent Peter Jesserer Smith and Register contributor Father Raymond DeSouza. What were the biggest stories in 2020? And what can we expect in the New Year?

