Good News to Hear!

December 12 — As Catholics try to quiet themselves as they journey through Advent, news keeps breaking, including the launch of vaccines for the COVID pandemic, the start of the Year of St. Joseph, and a major appointment to the new cabinet of presumptive president-elect Joe Biden that has pro-life leaders deeply concerned. This week on Register Radio, we catch up on the latest with Editors’ Corner. And then, we hear about the good news stories that you may have missed with Register Digital Editor Alyssa Murphy.