Cardinal Pell, Advent and the Gospel of Mark (Dec. 5)

Cardinal George Pell, falsely imprisoned for some 400 days, emerged from his ordeal ready to remind the world that “the key to life is found in Christ’s words.” This week on Register Radio we talk to Register Rome correspondent Edward Pentin about his interview with Cardinal Pell, the first since his acquittal and release from prison. And then, a new liturgical year has begun, and with it a new cycle of readings. We talk with John Bergsma about Advent, Christmas and the Gospel of Mark.