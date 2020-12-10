Support the register

Australian Cardinal George Pell, prefect emeritus of the Secretariat for the Economy, speaks Wednesday in Rome during an interview with EWTN News Nightly’s Colm Flynn.
Australian Cardinal George Pell, prefect emeritus of the Secretariat for the Economy, speaks Wednesday in Rome during an interview with EWTN News Nightly’s Colm Flynn. (photo: Daniel Ibáñez / CNA/EWTN News)

Cardinal Pell, Advent and the Gospel of Mark (Dec. 5)

Cardinal George Pell, falsely imprisoned for some 400 days, emerged from his ordeal ready to remind the world that “the key to life is found in Christ’s words.” This week on Register Radio we talk to Register Rome correspondent Edward Pentin about his interview with Cardinal Pell, the first since his acquittal and release from prison. And then, a new liturgical year has begun, and with it a new cycle of readings. We talk with John Bergsma about Advent, Christmas and the Gospel of Mark.

Workshop of Bartolomé Esteban Murillo, “John the Baptist as a Child,” c. 1650

An Advent in Hope (Nov. 28)

The bustle of the holiday season is upon us and added to the typical frenetic energy of this time of year is the stress of the coronavirus still in our midst. How can we quiet ourselves and remain rooted spiritually during Advent? Register columnist Claire Dwyer has some tips. Also, Register editor Amy Smith offers some lessons in hope based on her new book, The Plans God Has for You: Hopeful Lessons for Young Women.

USCCB Meeting, Pro-Life Gains (Nov. 21)

The U.S. Bishops met this week for their annual fall meeting under the shadow of the scandal surrounding the Vatican’s report on Theodore McCarrick. What did the bishops say, and what lies ahead for the Church in the United States? We talk to Catholic News Agency DC editor Ed Condon. And then, the 2020 election brought hard-fought gains for the pro-life movement in Congress. We hear from Lauretta Brown, Register staff writer, for what the pro-life cause can expect in 2021.

Theodore McCarrick

The McCarrick Report (Nov. 14)

The long-awaited McCarrick Report was published this week, documenting how the one-time archbishop of Washington and a cardinal survived for so long despite the rumors, accusations and lies. This week on Register Radio, we talk to Register Rome correspondent Edward Pentin about the report. And then, we are joined by Ave Maria Radio’s Al Kresta to discuss the fallout from the report and what needs to happen next.

