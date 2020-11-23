USCCB Meeting, Pro-Life Gains (Nov. 21)

The U.S. Bishops met this week for their annual fall meeting under the shadow of the scandal surrounding the Vatican’s report on Theodore McCarrick. What did the bishops say, and what lies ahead for the Church in the United States? We talk to Catholic News Agency DC editor Ed Condon. And then, the 2020 election brought hard-fought gains for the pro-life movement in Congress. We hear from Lauretta Brown, Register staff writer, for what the pro-life cause can expect in 2021.