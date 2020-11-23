Support the register

USCCB Meeting, Pro-Life Gains (Nov. 21)

The U.S. Bishops met this week for their annual fall meeting under the shadow of the scandal surrounding the Vatican’s report on Theodore McCarrick. What did the bishops say, and what lies ahead for the Church in the United States? We talk to Catholic News Agency DC editor Ed Condon. And then, the 2020 election brought hard-fought gains for the pro-life movement in Congress. We hear from Lauretta Brown, Register staff writer, for what the pro-life cause can expect in 2021.

Jeanette DeMelo Register Radio
Theodore McCarrick

The McCarrick Report (Nov. 14)

The long-awaited McCarrick Report was published this week, documenting how the one-time archbishop of Washington and a cardinal survived for so long despite the rumors, accusations and lies. This week on Register Radio, we talk to Register Rome correspondent Edward Pentin about the report. And then, we are joined by Ave Maria Radio’s Al Kresta to discuss the fallout from the report and what needs to happen next.

Jeanette DeMelo Register Radio

2020 Election (Oct. 24)

With the election only weeks away, both the Trump and Biden campaigns know that the Catholic vote is vital for victory. Where do Catholics stand at this point? This week on Register Radio we talk to Carl Cannon from RealClear Politics. And then, we talk to Register contributor Judy Roberts about the Autumn of Hope for Catholics in the midst of the pandemic.

Jeanette DeMelo Register Radio

