Navy Chaplain Controversy, Catholic Vote (Sept. 19, 2020)
With the 2020 election less than 50 days away, the Trump and Biden campaigns have been appealing to communities of faith — including Catholics — by highlighting issues they believe will resonate with religious voters. This week on Register Radio we talk to Register correspondent Lauretta Brown about the outreach of both campaigns to the Catholic vote. And then, we hear from Jonathan Liedl about the controversy over the Navy and the chaplain corps that raises questions about religious liberty in the armed forces.