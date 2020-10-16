Support the register

(photo: Defence-Imagery / Pixabay)

Navy Chaplain Controversy, Catholic Vote (Sept. 19, 2020)

With the 2020 election less than 50 days away, the Trump and Biden campaigns have been appealing to communities of faith — including Catholics — by highlighting issues they believe will resonate with religious voters. This week on Register Radio we talk to Register correspondent Lauretta Brown about the outreach of both campaigns to the Catholic vote. And then, we hear from Jonathan Liedl about the controversy over the Navy and the chaplain corps that raises questions about religious liberty in the armed forces.

Jeanette DeMelo Register Radio
New Website, and John Clark on Prudence (Sept. 12, 2020)

In the time of the new coronavirus the virtue of prudence has been used a lot by some Church leaders. But is it truly understood and more important is it being applied properly? This week on Register Radio we talk to Register contributor John Clark about prudence and the pandemic. And then Matthew and I catch up on all of stories you need to know about on Editor’s Corner, including the new look at NCRegister.com.

Jeanette DeMelo Register Radio
Karl Marx

The Devil and Karl Marx (Sept. 5, 2020)

Who was Karl Marx and what was his connection to the Devil? This week on Register Radio, we talk to Register contributor and historian Paul Kengor about his new book, “The Devil and Karl Marx: Communism's Long March of Death, Deception, and Infiltration.”And then, how do you deal with loved ones leaving the Church? We are joined by Debbie Georgianni and Jerry Usher, hosts of Take 2 on EWTN radio to talk about their new book, “Trustful Surrender, Stories of Grace Amidst Crisis.”

Jeanette DeMelo Register Radio
Pope Francis waves to pilgrims during his Sunday Angelus.

A Closer Look at Fratelli Tutti (Oct. 10, 2020)

With the world still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic, political and social upheaval from it, Pope Francis has issued a new encyclical calling on humanity to find unity and fraternity. This week on Register Radio we take a close look at the new encyclical, Fratelli Tutti, with a moral theologian from Catholic University of America, Dr. David Cloutier.

Jeanette DeMelo Register Radio

China, Amy Coney Barrett (Oct. 3, 2020)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was at the Vatican this week talking about China and human rights and meeting with the Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. Register Rome correspondent Edward Pentin covers this story here on Register Radio.And then, we hear from Register contributor Andrea Picciotti-Bayer about President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett and the grueling confirmation process that lies ahead.

Jeanette DeMelo Register Radio

