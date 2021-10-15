Support the register

The intellectual life, the spiritual life and character development are the hallmarks of the Chesterton Schools Network.
Classical Education, Chesterton Schools, Napa Institute, John Paul I, and the Synod on Synodality (Oct. 16)

Classical education has gained interest in recent years even amid the coronavirus pandemic. Chesterton Schools is one network of classical education academies that has served Catholic high school students in numerous cities throughout the country. What is the appeal of this classical model of education in general and of Chesterton schools in particular? Register contributor Paul Senz has the story. Then Matthew Bunson and Jeanette De Melo have an Editors’ Corner covering the New York City Napa Institute gathering, the miracle for the beatification for John Paul I and the opening of the Synod on Synodality.

