Baptism Without a Godparent, Catholic Internet Scams (Oct. 23)
Imagine baptism without a godparent. Well, that’s the reality in one Sicilian archdiocese that has banned the appointment of godparents for the next three years. Register contributor Patti Armstrong gives us reasons godparents exist and explains how the Marlon Brando model of the Godfather gets it very wrong. Also, Register staff writer Peter J. Smith shares about the trouble some parishes are having with internet scams and what can be done to avoid them.