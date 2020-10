The COVID-19 pandemic has re-emerged as a major health crisis in the United States and around the world. How is the Church responding, and what can be done to keep parishioners safe as they worship? We talk with Dr. Timothy Flanigan, a Catholic deacon and infectious disease specialist at Brown University. Also, we’ve had a lot of news this week on Catholic schools, including an important op-ed by several important Church leaders reminding us that Catholic schools are worth saving. We talk with Register contributor Andrea Picciotti-Bayer.