WASHINGTON — A recent Pew study shows that support for legal abortion varies widely among religious groups, with Catholics falling somewhere in the middle when it comes to beliefs about legal abortion.
Among Catholics in the United States surveyed in the study, 48% said they were in favor of legal abortion, while 47% said they were opposed to it and 5% said they didn’t know.
Unitarian Universalists are the most likely religious group to support legal abortion, at 90%, while Jehovah’s Witnesses were the least likely to support it, at 18%, according to the study.
Among both atheists and agnostics, 87% support legal abortion; as do 83% of Jews; 82% of Buddhists; 68% of Hindus; 55% of Muslims; and 27% of Mormons. Among Orthodox Christians, 53% support legal abortion.
The numbers may be surprising, as the Catholic Church is one of the most outspoken opponents of legalized abortion in the U.S. and teaches that abortion under any circumstance is a grave sin.
However, a closer look at other available data for Catholics helps to explain some of this discrepancy.
Overall, “the more frequently you go to Mass, the more likely you are to oppose abortion,” Mark Gray, a senior research associate with the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA) out of Georgetown University, told CNA.
However, responses vary significantly depending on the frequency of Mass attendance of the respondent as well as on the phrasing of poll questions about abortion, according to data from the “General Social Survey” analyzed by CARA.
When asked if they would support abortion if a woman wants it for any reason, 85% of frequent Mass attendees (those who go weekly) said they would not support abortion, while 56% of Catholics who attend Mass less than monthly said they would oppose abortion if a woman wants it for any reason.
Responses changed the most among Catholics when were asked whether they would support abortion in situations in which the “woman’s health is seriously endangered.”
When posed this question, 26% of weekly Mass attendees said they would oppose abortion in this circumstance, compared with 5% of infrequent Mass attendees saying the same.
The discrepancy between these two different sets of responses may be attributable to a misunderstanding of the principle of double effect, an aspect of moral theology which can be used in evaluating acts which will have multiple effects.
The principle of double effect states that an act which is not inherently evil may be chosen for a good end, even if it is foreseen that this act will have an additional, evil effect, which is not disproportionate to the good end. The actor chooses the positive end and tolerates the evil effect as a consequence of achieving that good end. The act may never be chosen for the sake of the evil effect.
Therefore, in the case of an ectopic pregnancy, a physician may licitly choose the act of removing the affected area of the mother’s fallopian tubes to achieve the end of saving her life. The consequent death of the embryo or fetus owing to its removal is a foreseen, but unchosen, side effect of that act.
This principle of double effect is sometimes also invoked (incorrectly) to justify an abortion performed to save the life of the mother. However, the principle of double effect does not apply in this case, because the act of abortion is the direct killing of an innocent — an inherently evil act which is proscribed in all cases. Even if the act of abortion is chosen as an end to the means of saving the mother’s life, the act is itself nevertheless evil.
Looks like the same old polls and the same flimsy analysis. We need to go into deeper reasons why people support abortion other than they go or don’t go to Mass. We need to change minds and hearts. The Catholic Church’s failure to lead on this is kinda disgraceful.
The key here for Catholics is the adjoiner ‘a grave sin’... that is NEVER mentioned. It is almost never a part of any homilies, even in Jesus ‘s tough homilies, gnashing of teeth, etc. .so long has the Church’s silence on sin gone on that it seems ‘stupid’ to even bring it up.. ‘medieval’, ‘pre Vatican’.,etc.The clergy bear a big part of the guilt here, sorry to say. As my old spiritual director told me when I asked him years ago, why some priests abuse young people, he responded: “Because they obviously think it’s ok”.Spot on! Yet part of the entire central message of Christianity is ‘sin’... what else did Jesus die for? WE have been unhinged in the Catholic Church for decades.
What do the words of Jesus mean in Luke 18.8. “When the Son of Man comes again will He find faith on Earth?”
Does it mean, ” If everyone puts more effort into it, Heaven on Earth is possible”?
MorganB -
Suggest you go back and re-read the last four paragraphs that discuss the principle of double effect. That is probably the clearest and most concise explanation of the principle I’ve ever heard. It is something we should print out and carry with us….so that we’re ready when we get confronted with the “well, what about the mother’s health?” argument.
“[R]esponses vary significantly depending…on the phrasing of poll questions about abortion.” Isn’t that true for every poll that has ever been taken?
Looks like there are a lot of “Cafeteria Catholics” out there! What a mess, Catholics and Protestant Christians out there that don’t believe that “LIFE” is the basic tenant of Christianity. Hard for this old man to understand.
Good point, David.
In short, the more seriously you take your Catholic faith the more likely you are to recognize the truth when it hits you over the head.
It is almost impossible to paint with the same broad brush as David Thomas where an abortion is all black or white. Many extenuating circumstances could be involved. Former Surgeon General Everett Koop wrote me some time ago on the loss of mothers caused by a delivery gone bad. Dr. Koop said he “never lost a mother in child birth”. That same year the government announced that more than 900 mothers died from child birth. Interesting contrast or good doctor.
We consider ourselves Pro-Life, all life including the most important life… that of the mother. According to David’s rule we would not be Catholics.
Should David’s paradigm apply and all abortions declared illegal a mother with a difficult pregnancy would be abandoned.
I believe that the church, prior to Roe, considered the fetus as primary even if the mother died leaving seven children motherless. It would be like sacrificing your faith if you don’t sacrifice your wife.
Agree with David
So called catholics who don’t go to Mass or take the sacraments, are’nt real Cathoics just becasue they self identify. They either reject the teachings or don’t know/remember them. They need to look at who they really are and what are they doing and thinking. Stop being consumed by own emotions(Suggestion: read Aquinas 101 by Francis Spelman especially the chapter on emotions.)
“The numbers may be surprising, as the Catholic Church is one of the most outspoken opponents of legalized abortion in the U.S. and teaches that abortion under any circumstance is a grave sin.” Outspoken? Perhaps it was, at one time. Now, abortionists are invited and honored by the Vatican. It follows the pope’s own thinking when he said that Martin Luther “did some good things”, totally disregarding his heresy.
Haha. Yeah. Right. Not under this ‘Pope’ and his minions.
““Among Catholics in the United States surveyed in the study, 48% said they were in favor of legal abortion,”“
if this is indeed the case, then THEY ARE NOT CATHOLIC !
Thats the Facts !