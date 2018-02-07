VATICAN CITY — The chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences has said that China is exercising global moral leadership in the principles of Catholic social teaching and defense of human dignity.
Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, an Argentinian, is chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences. In an interview with Vatican Insider, he recently said that, “at this moment, those who best realize the social doctrine of the Church are the Chinese.”
Bishop Sorondo told Vatican Insider that he had recently visited China, where he says he found that “they [the Chinese] seek the common good, subordinate things to the general good.”
“I found an extraordinary China; what people do not know is that the central Chinese principle is ‘work, work, work.’ ... As Paul said: ‘He who does not work does not eat.’ You do not have shantytowns; you do not have drugs; young people do not have drugs. There is a positive national consciousness — they want to show that they have changed; they already accept private property,” he said of his trip.
The bishop said that the People’s Republic of China has “defended the dignity of the human person” and, in the area of climate change, is “assuming a moral leadership that others have abandoned.”
He criticized the United States, where, he said, the economy dominates politics. “How is it possible that oil multinationals manage Trump?” he asked.
“Liberal thought has liquidated the concept of the common good; they do not even want to take it into account — it affirms that it is an empty idea, without any interest.” On the other hand, he said, the Chinese propose work for the common good.
The bishop said that “China is evolving very well,” adding that “you cannot think that the China of today is the China [during the pontificate of] John Paul II or the Russia of the Cold War.”
In October 2017, the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China criticized the country’s human-rights practices.
The commission condemned “the Chinese government and Communist Party’s continued efforts to silence dissent, criminalize activities of human-rights lawyers, control civil society, suppress religious activity, and restrict the operations of foreign media outlets, businesses and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) over the past 12 months.”
“Nothing good happens in the dark,” U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., said in an October statement on China. “That is why the administration should shine a light on the Chinese government’s failures to abide by universal standards, shine a light on the cases of tortured and abused political prisoners, shine a light on China’s unfair trade practices and still-coercive population-control policies.”
This Argentinian prelate stands in the shadow of his countryman Pope and sees capitalism as intrinsically evil. To award China, a brutal Communist dictatorship, an honorable mention of this nature is offensive to the truth and is further evidence that Satan's smoke has filled the Vatican with children of the lie. To praise the Chinese government for its religious and social culture is to support the anti-Christ.
He's head of 'social sciences' but does not know about harvesting of body parts, forced political detentions and disappearances, enforced abortions with mothers punished by laying the dismembered child beside them, take-over of churches with 'national' doctrine, disregard of intellectual property, and valuing the individual only as a working cog in an inhuman machine. He takes Paul out of context to imply we're valued for our production rather than for who we are (Paul meant, let those who refuse to work because they think the world's end is immanent come closer to their world's end by hunger .. it was a humorous way of saying their stomachs will soon move them if their skewed theology doesn't). Being less able to work because of age, infirmity, childhood (young age), persecution and marginalization, is no reason to be less valued by the state. The Chinese state sees itself as the only meaningful approximation to the divine. 'Private' or oligarch-owned property is no great advance in atheistic materialism which defines the 'greater good' or 'moral higher ground' as whatever the state chooses, as opposed to the wide enjoyment of natural rights. Even Aristotle, far from Christianity, would have considered China's definition of the 'greater good' as the worst kind of sophistry. So all of this drivel, if correctly quoted, cannot come from a shepherd with the flock's higher and moral good in mind. Pope Benedict XV said back in 1915 that socialism is "that order of society than which nothing is more inimical to Christian wisdom". That means simply that systemic socialism is the order of Hell.
The bishop said that the People’s Republic of China has “defended the dignity of the human person”...
The directions emanating from this vatican cabal just keep amazing me - even though, they should not at this point. Sorondo has an anti-capitalist worldview and is opposed to traditional doctrine. Interesting also is that Sorondo is “buddies” with some of the world’s most extreme population control advocates. Sarondo (and Parolin), however, seems to be stretching the limits with the move in China. His justifications are misleading and an attempt to confuse and obfuscate. Typical. Just put yourself in the footsteps of those faithful Chinese who have experienced persecution and discrimination for years and this vatican is saying that they are to step aside to be replaced by state appointed officials who have already been ex-communicated by the church. Wow. The feeling of betrayal that must exist. The Chinese Communist Party has been hostile to religion from its very founding. What can one say? We can continue to list the reasons against doing this and describe the despicable govt. control in China but it would probably fall on deaf ears. Based on any reading of Church doctrine, this move would be schismatic.
“…whether Sorondo understands it or not — and I would guess he doesn’t have a clue — there’s only one reason why the Chinese Party-State wants an agreement with the Vatican at all. For control…It wants to control and limit the contact of that church with the outside world, and to put it on a path to gradual extinction. Most of all, it wants to force the Underground Church out into the open. There its heroic bishops will give way to state lackeys. Its members more effectively watched. Its preaching stopped. That the Vatican is contemplating cooperating with this scheme is mystifying. Why would any believing Catholic consent to hand over millions of believers in China to an officially atheistic Communist Party that is hostile to Catholicism, treats Catholics as second-class citizens, and will not even let them serve in the government or the military?…” https://stream.org/papal-crony-praises-communist-china-denounces-america/
What is the matter with Pope Francis?
