Vatican | Mar. 14, 2018
Vatican Communication Office Altered Photo of Benedict’s Comments on Francis
Portions of a letter written by Benedict XVI regarding Pope Francis’ philosophical and theological formation were blurred, the AP reported.
VATICAN CITY — A Vatican office has acknowledged blurring portions of a letter written by Benedict XVI regarding Pope Francis’ philosophical and theological formation, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.
Comments
Join the Discussion
We encourage a lively and honest discussion of our content. We ask that charity guide your words. By submitting this form, you are agreeing to our discussion guidelines. Comments are published at our discretion. We won't publish comments that lack charity, are off topic, or are more than 400 words. Thank you for keeping this forum thoughtful and respectful.
Comments are no longer being accepted on this article.
EWTN NewsLink
Trending
6.