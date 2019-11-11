Archbishop Christoph Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the U.S., shown speaking in Rimini, Italy, Aug. 19, 2018, addressed the U.S. bishops in Baltimore Nov. 11. (Communion and Liberation via CNA)

US Nuncio to USCCB: Pope Francis’ ‘Pastoral Thrust’ Must Reach Americans

Archbishop Christoph Pierre gave an address during the opening session of the bishops’ fall meeting in Baltimore.

Ed Condon/CNA

BALTIMORE — The apostolic nuncio to the United States told the nation’s bishops that their commitment to evangelization is the measure of their communion with Pope Francis.



Archbishop Christoph Pierre addressed the bishops during the opening session of the USCCB General Assembly in Baltimore Monday morning.



Archbishop Pierre told the bishops Nov. 11 that he would propose “some topics for reflection” that he hoped would inform the conference sessions. The central theme of his reflections was the commitment of the bishops to a state of constant missionary engagement.



“As often as we speak of the ‘New Evangelization,’ serious reflection is necessary on the outcomes of our efforts,” he said.



“Do you feel that we and our collaborators have been farsighted and proactive in efforts at evangelization, anticipating cultural, philosophical and political trends,” he asked, “or do we find ourselves in the position of having been reactive?”



“Do pastoral priorities we have chosen truly touch the reality of the life of our people?”



The nuncio said that the extent to which the bishops themselves received and were able to transmit Pope Francis’ missionary and pastoral priorities, especially in the apostolic exhortation Evangelii Gaudium, was the barometer of their own communion with the Pope.



Archbishop Pierre said that adopting the missionary impulse of the Pope’s own writings “and being in a permanent state of mission might represent tangible signs of communion with the Holy Father, for it would show the reception and implementation of his teaching.”



“The Pope has emphasized certain themes: mercy, closeness to the people, discernment, accompaniment, a spirit of hospitality toward migrants, and dialogue with those of other cultures and religions,” he said, while asking bishops to consider if these themes were reflected in their clergy and people.



“It is an interesting question to ask,” he continued, “because while there has been a strong emphasis on mercy by the Holy Father, at times — paradoxically — people are becoming more and more judgmental and less willing to forgive, as witnessed by the polarization gripping this nation.”



“The pastoral thrust of this pontificate must reach the American people,” the nuncio insisted, “especially as families continue to demand of dioceses and parishes the accompaniment envisioned by Amoris Laetitia.”



Amoris Laetitia, Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation on love in the family, called for better pastoral provision and accompaniment for families and couples in irregular marriages. Whether the document can be interpreted as authorizing a change in Church teaching, or permitting the admittance of the divorced and civilly remarried to Holy Communion, has been the subject of debate in dioceses and countries across the world.



The nuncio did point to some positive signs of life in American dioceses, specifically singling out the defense of human life and religious liberty and the generosity of Catholics in welcoming migrants to the country.



“The generosity and willingness of Catholic to sacrifice is witnessed in the charitable works during times of national disasters or through Catholic Relief Services,” he said, and signs of hope were present in the Church “even as many of us worry about the lasting impact of the sexual-abuse crisis.”



The archbishop acknowledged that the Church in the U.S. faces “many challenges,” highlighting the demographic changes and the need to engage better with young people.



He also highlighted a series of priorities and concerns about the welfare of the priesthood, acknowledging a shortage of clergy had led to strained circumstances in many dioceses. He urged to make “communion with the presbyterate” a key priority.



“Establishing communion within the presbyterate is becoming increasingly challenging, and not just because of differences in age, theology or liturgical practices.” He noted the increasing numbers of priests from other countries serving in American dioceses.



“Although we are grateful for the sacramental and pastoral care provided by these priests, we must investigate how this has affected or is affecting the presbyterate within our respective dioceses.”



In answer to the shortage of clergy, he said that there is “an urgent need the bishops to foster a “culture of vocations.”



“Building a culture of vocations also means providing adequate support for and accompaniment of families, where vocations are born and nurtured even at a young age.”



Archbishop Pierre concluded by saying he hoped that the American bishops would find his “reflections” useful for the coming year.



“Knowing the richness of your spiritual and cultural heritage, as well as the depth of your faith and devotion and that of your people, I am confident that the Church in the United States will discover the right path for its spiritual renewal.”