Pope Francis at the general audience in St. Peter's Square on Feb. 22. (Daniel Ibanez/CNA)

Vatican | Mar. 13, 2017

US Congratulates Pope Francis on Fourth Anniversary

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson wishes the Holy Father ‘continued success in leading the Catholic Church to make a better world for all.’

CNA/EWTN News

VATICAN CITY — On Monday, the anniversary of Pope Francis being elevated to the papacy, the United States offered its congratulations and wishes for collaboration in the future.

“On behalf of President Trump and the people of the United States, I offer my congratulations to His Holiness Pope Francis on the fourth anniversary of his election as Bishop of Rome and leader of the Catholic Church,” said U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a statement.

On March 13, 2013, then-Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio of Argentina was elected pope.

“The United States and the Holy See have worked together for decades to face global challenges such as trafficking in persons, food insecurity, epidemics and the exploitation of religion as a tool to incite hatred and divide nations,” Tillerson said in his statement. “Together we have built vital partnerships and cooperated to advance peace, liberty and human dignity around the world.”

“On this day, I join millions of Americans, and people around the world, in congratulating the Holy Father and wishing him continued success in leading the Catholic Church to make a better world for all.”