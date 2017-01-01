Above, panel discussion at the United Nations Pilgrim Virgin Statue event: Father Roger Landry (far left), of Holy See’s Permanent Observer Mission at the U.N.; Johnnette Benkovic of EWTN; and Archbishop Bernardito Auza, the apostolic nuncio leading the Holy See’s Permanent Observer Mission to the United Nations. Below, the crowd gathered at St. Patrick's Cathedral and the Missionaries of Charity venerating the statue (Courtesy of Patrick Alix)

Nation | May. 18, 2017

United Nations and St. Patrick’s Cathedral Welcome Our Lady of Fatima Image

May 12-13 events bring out throng of devotees to venerate the Pilgrim Virgin Statue, blessed in 1947 by Pope Pius XII.

Joseph Pronechen

NEW YORK — May 12-13 proved to be triumphant days for Our Lady of Fatima. On the first day, her Pilgrim Virgin Statue entered the United Nations for an event that proved tremendously successful.

The following day, May 13, on the 100th anniversary of her first apparition at in Fatima, Portugal, the statue went to St. Patrick’s Cathedral, an event that was met by throngs of people.

“We packed one of the biggest conference rooms at the United Nations for the May 12 commemorative event on the ‘Centenary of Fatima and the Enduring Relevance of Its Message of Peace,’” Father Roger Landry told the Register. He serves in the Holy See’s Permanent Observer Mission at the U.N.

He described how, both before and after the event, “there was a huge demand to venerate the Pilgrim Statue. It was particularly touching to see how many of those around the United Nations, from ambassadors and diplomats from various countries to senior people in the secretariat, to United Nations event staff and security, eagerly got in line to be able to pay homage to Our Lady of Fatima, to touch and have their picture taken at the statue.”

Dignitary Reaction

In his remarks, Archbishop Bernardito Auza, the apostolic nuncio leading the Holy See’s Permanent Observer Mission to the United Nations, said, “While we cannot be there in the Cova da Iria, a part of Fatima has come here to the headquarters of the United Nations.”

He told the crowd that this particular Pilgrim Virgin statue was blessed by Pope Pius XII in the Vatican 70 years ago on May 13, 1947, on the 30th anniversary of the beginning of the Fatima apparitions.

On Oct. 13, 1952, the 35th anniversary of the last of the Fatima apparitions, this statue was blessed by the bishop of Fatima, after which the statue traveled to the United States. And, on Dec. 8, 1952, Msgr. Harold Colgan, who had co-founded the Blue Army — which came to be known as the World Apostolate of Fatima — brought this statue to the U.N., where he and a friend prayed the Rosary for peace in the world and for the end of the Korean War.

“We hope,” Archbishop Auza added, “that the prayers for peace that have been made before this statue in the intervening six and a half decades, by literally millions of people throughout the United States, Canada and various other countries, might be heard in a particular way for peace in the world today, where violence is raging.”

Archbishop Auza said, “We pray with her help in particular” for wars to end in each of the countries he went on to name, and prayed as well for “an end of terrorism, religious, ethnic and racial persecution, totalitarian crackdowns, murderous drug cartels and organized crime, trafficking in persons and other forms of modern slavery, and various national insurgencies that have stained the world with blood and hatred.”

Ambassador Alvaro Mendonca e Moura, the permanent representative of Portugal to the U.N., said during this event, “The image of Our Lady of Fatima here present has not been conceived as an image that simply waits for the devotion of a few. … The whole purpose of this Pilgrim Virgin is to also accompany our whole voyage in life. It does not just indicate the way: It walks with us, turning a physical walk into a spiritual walk. It is a message of Fatima understood as a metaphor of a message of peace.”

Veneration for Our Lady

Every moment of the U.N. event, through the time the statue had to leave St. Patrick’s Cathedral late Saturday afternoon, was, for Joan Alix, “probably one of the most memorable events that could ever happen in our lifetime,” she said.

Alix and her husband, Patrick, are the longtime volunteer caretakers of the statue (TheFatimaStatue.org) and travel with the official custodian, Judith Studer, president of the WAF Rhode Island Division.

“It was a historic moment,” Joan Alix said. Everyone was in awe. The conference hall, which holds 600 people, was filled.

At both events, Alix said she witnessed pilgrims who seek to grow closer to the Blessed Mother.

“We could see it in the eyes of people,” she said, “in their love and devotion — 600 people at the U.N. who wanted to hear about Mary, the Mother of God, in such a loving, dignified way.”

Alix said the talks, which are linked to on TheFatimaStatue.org, “were appealing to the countries of the world. Those talks were magnificent.”

First-class relics of the new Sts. Jacinta and Francisco were also present for veneration, as was a part of the tree where Mary appeared to the children in Fatima.

St. Patrick’s Welcome