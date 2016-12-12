(Unsplash)

Arts & Entertainment | Dec. 23, 2016

TV Picks 12.25.16

Christmas Octave celebrations will air on EWTN.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Dec. 25, live and pre-taped

Christmas Day

EWTN At 1am will be Midnight Mass From the Holy Land (pre-taped, re-airs 7pm). At 6am, Pope Francis will deliver the Urbi et Orbi Message and Blessing to the city of Rome and to all the world (re-airs 3pm, 5pm Monday and 12:30pm and 5:30pm Saturday). At 8am, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Christmas in Irondale (re-airs midnight). At noon will be the Solemn Mass of Christmas Day at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.



SUNDAY, Dec. 25, 6am

Going My Way

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Never to be missed on Christmas Day or any day, this 1946 classic musical comedy-drama from Catholic director Leo McCarey (1898-1969) treats the priesthood and all the Church reverently and lovingly, never more so than in the concluding Christmas scene. Bing Crosby and Barry Fitzgerald star. Later: At 8:30am, Boys Town (1938); 10:30am, The Robe (1953); 1pm, Ben-Hur (1959).



SUNDAY, Dec. 25, 7am

Super Cute Yule Log

ANIMAL PLANET God’s innocent little creatures glorify him just by being themselves. That’s certainly true of the darling kittens, puppies and kids (baby goats) in this show. Re-airs 8am.



SUNDAY, Dec. 25, 1:30pm

Catholic University of America Christmas Concert 2016

EWTN In this 90-minute concert, CUA’s renowned choir performs beloved carols and less well known but equally beautiful Christmas pieces. Re-airs 3am Monday, 10pm Saturday.



SATURDAY, Dec. 31, 11am, live

Vespers of Thanksgiving

EWTN Pope Francis will preside in St. Peter’s in thanksgiving for 2016. Re-airs 4pm.



SUNDAY, Jan. 1, midnight, live

Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God

EWTN As the new year arrives, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Reparation From EWTN in Irondale, Alabama, in atonement for everyone’s sins and for the conversion of sinners. At 4am, the Holy Father will celebrate Mass in St. Peter’s for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God. Mass of reparation re-airs at 8am and Monday at midnight. The solemnity Mass re-airs at noon.



SUNDAY, Jan. 1, 11am, live

2017 Rose Parade

ABC, FAMILYNET, HALLMARK CHANNEL, HGTV, NBC, RFD-TV, UNIVISION “Echoes of Success” is the theme of this 128th Tournament of Roses Parade. The event this year will feature 40 floral floats.



SUNDAY, Jan. 1, 2:30pm

Great Performances: From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2017

PBS Julie Andrews tours Vienna’s picturesque sites and hosts this concert in the Musikverein. The Vienna State Ballet under Renato Zanella performs in the Hermesvilla, and Gustavo Dudamel conducts the Vienna Philharmonic in works by the Strauss family and their contemporaries on the 150th anniversary of Johann Strauss’ On the Beautiful Blue Danube. Re-airs 7:30pm.



FRIDAY, Jan. 6, 4am, live

Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord

EWTN Pope Francis will celebrate the Mass of the Epiphany in St. Peter’s. Re-airs at noon.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.