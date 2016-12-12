SUNDAY, Dec. 25, live and pre-taped
Christmas Day
EWTN At 1am will be Midnight Mass From the Holy Land (pre-taped, re-airs 7pm). At 6am, Pope Francis will deliver the Urbi et Orbi Message and Blessing to the city of Rome and to all the world (re-airs 3pm, 5pm Monday and 12:30pm and 5:30pm Saturday). At 8am, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Christmas in Irondale (re-airs midnight). At noon will be the Solemn Mass of Christmas Day at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.
SUNDAY, Dec. 25, 6am
Going My Way
TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Never to be missed on Christmas Day or any day, this 1946 classic musical comedy-drama from Catholic director Leo McCarey (1898-1969) treats the priesthood and all the Church reverently and lovingly, never more so than in the concluding Christmas scene. Bing Crosby and Barry Fitzgerald star. Later: At 8:30am, Boys Town (1938); 10:30am, The Robe (1953); 1pm, Ben-Hur (1959).
SUNDAY, Dec. 25, 7am
Super Cute Yule Log
ANIMAL PLANET God’s innocent little creatures glorify him just by being themselves. That’s certainly true of the darling kittens, puppies and kids (baby goats) in this show. Re-airs 8am.
SUNDAY, Dec. 25, 1:30pm
Catholic University of America Christmas Concert 2016
EWTN In this 90-minute concert, CUA’s renowned choir performs beloved carols and less well known but equally beautiful Christmas pieces. Re-airs 3am Monday, 10pm Saturday.
SATURDAY, Dec. 31, 11am, live
Vespers of Thanksgiving
EWTN Pope Francis will preside in St. Peter’s in thanksgiving for 2016. Re-airs 4pm.
SUNDAY, Jan. 1, midnight, live
Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God
EWTN As the new year arrives, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Reparation From EWTN in Irondale, Alabama, in atonement for everyone’s sins and for the conversion of sinners. At 4am, the Holy Father will celebrate Mass in St. Peter’s for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God. Mass of reparation re-airs at 8am and Monday at midnight. The solemnity Mass re-airs at noon.
SUNDAY, Jan. 1, 11am, live
2017 Rose Parade
ABC, FAMILYNET, HALLMARK CHANNEL, HGTV, NBC, RFD-TV, UNIVISION “Echoes of Success” is the theme of this 128th Tournament of Roses Parade. The event this year will feature 40 floral floats.
SUNDAY, Jan. 1, 2:30pm
Great Performances: From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2017
PBS Julie Andrews tours Vienna’s picturesque sites and hosts this concert in the Musikverein. The Vienna State Ballet under Renato Zanella performs in the Hermesvilla, and Gustavo Dudamel conducts the Vienna Philharmonic in works by the Strauss family and their contemporaries on the 150th anniversary of Johann Strauss’ On the Beautiful Blue Danube. Re-airs 7:30pm.
FRIDAY, Jan. 6, 4am, live
Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord
EWTN Pope Francis will celebrate the Mass of the Epiphany in St. Peter’s. Re-airs at noon.
Dan Engler writes from
Santa Barbara, California.