It's a Wonderful Life (Public domain)

TV Picks 12.24.17

Christmas Masses and movies are picks.

Dan Engler

SUNDAY, Dec. 24, 1:30pm

Catholic University of America Christmas Concert

EWTN Taped Dec. 1 at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, CUA’s 28th Annual Christmas Concert for Charity features the CUA Chamber Choir in Mozart’s Gloria from the Mass in C Minor, Handel’s “For Unto Us a Child Is Born” from the Messiah, and Hush, by CUA student Valencio Jackson. Re-airs 8pm Dec. 30 and 1:30pm Dec. 31.

SUNDAY, Dec. 24, 8pm

It’s a Wonderful Life

NBC Catholic director Frank Capra helmed this 1946 Christmas classic fantasy about a man who nears despair until an angel in human guise shows him how much his family, friends and town need all the good he can do for them. James Stewart, Donna Reid and Henry Travers star.

SUNDAY-MONDAY, Dec. 24, Dec. 25

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

EWTN At 3:30pm on Christmas Eve, Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Christmas Eve in St. Peter’s Basilica (re-airs 7pm Christmas Day). At 10:30pm will be the Solemn Mass of Christmas Eve in the Basilica of the National Shrine in Washington (re-airs midnight). At 1am Christmas Day will be Midnight Mass From the Holy Land. At 6am the Holy Father will deliver his Urbi et Orbi Message and Blessing “to the city of Rome and to the world” (re-airs 9pm today, 5pm Tuesday and 10:30am and 5:30pm Dec. 31). At 8am the MFVA Fathers will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Christmas in EWTN’s chapel in Irondale, Alabama (reairs midnight). At noon, Solemn Mass of Christmas Day will take place in the Basilica of the National Shrine.

MONDAY, Dec. 25, 9am

Babes in Toyland

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This Christmas season classic musical comedy from 1934 stars Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy as endearing bumblers who enlist Toyland’s fairy-tale residents to foil a bad guy’s evil plans. Advisory: Cartoonish “bogeymen” might scare very young ones.

SUNDAY-MONDAY, Dec. 31, Jan. 1

Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God

EWTN At 11am Sunday, Pope Francis will preside at the Vespers of Thanksgiving in St. Peter’s Basilica. At midnight Monday, the MFVA Fathers in Irondale will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Reparation for our sins and those of the world (re-airs 8am, 6:30pm). At 4am Monday, the Holy Father will celebrate Mass in St. Peter’s for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God (re-airs noon).

MONDAY, Jan. 1, 11am, live

129th Annual Rose Parade

ABC, Hallmark, HGTV, NBC, RFD-TV, Univision “Making a Difference” is the theme of this year’s parade. Actor and veterans’ benefactor Gary Sinise is grand marshal.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 3, 10pm

Aurora: Fire in the Sky

PBS This documentary examines the aurora, the glowing lights in the polar night skies, by citing scientific findings and by examining myths. A re-air from last February.

SATURDAY, Jan. 6, 4am, live

Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord

EWTN Pope Francis will celebrate Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. Re-airs at noon.

