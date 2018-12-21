It's a Wonderful Life (Public domain)

TV Picks 12.23.18

Christmas celebrations and classic movies are picks for a special week.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Dec. 23, 9:30am

EWTN Bookmark

EWTN Host Doug Keck interviews Vicki Burbach about her new book, How to Read Your Way to Heaven: A Spiritual Reading Program for the Worst of Sinners, the Greatest of Saints, and Everyone in Between. Re-airs 5am Monday, 1:30pm Saturday.

MONDAY, Dec. 24, 11am

Babes in Toyland

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this Christmas season fairy tale-musical comedy classic from 1934, Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy enlist life-sized toy soldiers to save Little Bo Peep and all of Toyland’s dwellers from a bad guy and his rampaging “bogeymen.”

Advisory: The “bogeymen” could scare wee ones.

Monday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve

NBC At 8pm is Catholic director Frank Capra’s 1946 Christmas classic, It’s a Wonderful Life. At 11:30pm will be the Christmas Eve Mass from St. Peter’s Basilica.

MONDAY-TUESDAY, Dec. 24-25

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

EWTN At 3:30pm, live, Monday, Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Christmas Eve in St. Peter’s. (Re-airs 4am Christmas Day.) At 10:30pm, live, Monday, will be the Solemn Mass of Christmas Eve at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. (Re-airs midnight.)

At 1am, live, on Christmas will be the Midnight Mass From the Holy Land, celebrating the Solemnity of the Incarnation. At 6am, live, Tuesday, Pope Francis will deliver his Urbi et Orbi Message and Blessing to the city of Rome and the world. (Re-airs 3pm and 11pm Tuesday and 12:30pm Monday.)

At 8am, live, Tuesday, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Christmas in Irondale, Alabama. (Re-airs 6:30pm.) At 9:30am will be The Catholic University of America Christmas Concert. (Re-airs 5am Thursday, 1:30pm Friday and 10:30pm Monday.) At noon will be the Solemn Mass of Christmas Day at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. (Re-airs midnight.)

SATURDAY, Dec. 29, 3:30am

You’re Amazing With Justin Fatica

EWTN Justin Fatica and his missionaries encourage people to recover from their past and seek redemption in Jesus. Advisory: TV-14.

MONDAY-TUESDAY, Dec. 31, Jan. 1

Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God

EWTN At 11am Monday, live, Pope Francis will preside at the Vespers of Thanksgiving in St. Peter’s. (Re-airs 4pm.)

At 12am Tuesday in Irondale, the MFVA Fathers will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Reparation in repentance for our sins and those of all the world. (Re-airs 8am and 6:30pm Tuesday and 12am Wednesday.)

At 4am, live, the Pope will celebrate Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, the Mother of God. (Re-airs at noon.)

TUESDAY, Jan. 1, 11:30am, live

130th Annual Tournament of Roses Parade

ABC, Hallmark, NBC, RFDTV, Univision “The Melody of Life” is this year’s theme, and singer-songwriter Chaka Khan is grand marshal.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.