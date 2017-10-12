(IMBD)

TV Picks 12.10.17

Miracle on 34th Street is an upcoming highlight

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Dec. 10, midnight

Croatia: The Untamable Cardinal

EWTN A documentary on the life and faith of Cardinal Alojzije Stepinac, who was accused of treason by Yugoslavian Communists and condemned to 16 years of forced labor. A Croatian court overturned the conviction in 2016. The cardinal, who is a “Blessed,” died under house arrest in 1960. Re-airs Tuesday at 3am and Friday at 8pm.

TUESDAY, Dec. 12, 6:30am

The Church and the Poor: An Advent Journey with Father Richard Ho Lung

EWTN Father Richard Ho Lung and his Missionaries of the Poor offer meditations about the Incarnation and Baby Jesus’ birth in poverty in Bethlehem. Re-airs 6:30pm Saturday.

TUESDAY, Dec. 12, noon

Holy Mass on the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

EWTN In 1754 Pope Benedict XIV, quoting Psalm 147, exclaimed, “He has not done thus for any other nation” when given a painted copy of the miraculous image that Our Lady of Guadalupe left on the tilma (cloak) of St. Juan Diego in Mexico City in 1531. Pope Francis will celebrate Mass on Our Lady’s feast day.

TUESDAYS, Dec. 12, Dec. 19, 9pm

Survival in the Skies

SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL Dec. 12’s episode showcases the designers and testers of lifesaving airplane ejection seats and pilots saved by them. Dec. 19’s show profiles the developers and test pilots who made jet engines and jet aircraft possible.

FRIDAY, Dec. 15, 10pm

Lidia Celebrates America: Homegrown Heroes

PBS In this annual “holiday” special, celebrity chef Lidia Bastianich visits eight combat veterans and their families around the U.S. to highlight the varied farming and ranching operations with which they are making their returning to civilian life successful. She also brings farmer veterans together for a festive family-style meal.

SATURDAY, Dec. 17, 7pm

The Sound of Music

ABC This beloved and Catholic-friendly musical classic from 1965 tells the story of the Trapp Family Singers. Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer star.

SUNDAY, Dec. 17, 8pm

Sunday Night Prime

EWTN Father Andrew Apostoli’s guest is Mary Bernadette Conklin, whose Preborn Jesus Ministry emphasizes Baby Jesus’ presence in the Blessed Mother’s womb as a way to motivate people to defend abortion-targeted babies and to help their moms. Re-airs 4am and 9am Monday. A re-airing from 2013.

FRIDAY, Dec. 22, 6am

EWTN’s Vatican Report: Christmas Special

EWTN This special presentation looks at Pope Francis, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI and various personalities in the Vatican. Re-airs 2:30pm Saturday.

SATURDAY, Dec. 23, 8am

Miracle on 34th Street

AMC In this 1947 Christmas classic, a department store Santa creates a sensation when he claims to be the real Santa Claus. Maureen O’Hara, John Payne, Edmund Gwenn and 9-year-old Natalie Wood star.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.