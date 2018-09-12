A Charlie Brown Christmas (via IMBD)

TV Picks 12.09.18

Christmas offerings for the holy season

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Dec. 9, noon, live

Solemn Mass and Veneration of the Incorrupt Heart of St. John Vianney

EWTN From the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, U.S. apostolic nuncio, will be the celebrant and homilist, as the Knights of Columbus host a relic tour in reparation for the recent new wave of clergy-abuse scandals.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 12

Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

EWTN At noon, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass for the Feast of Our Lady. At 4pm, the animated Juan Diego, Messenger of Guadalupe relays Our Lady’s story from St. Juan Diego’s point of view. At 6:30pm will be Mass in Honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles.

WEDNESDAYS, Dec. 12, Dec. 19, 8pm

America’s Mississippi

SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL These programs explore the massive river and spotlight its wildlife. Dec. 12 is “The Heartland” and Dec. 19 is “The Bayou.”

SATURDAY, Dec. 15, 9:30pm

3 Godfathers

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on Peter B. Kyne’s 1913 novel, this John Ford Christmas classic from 1949 stars John Wayne, Pedro Armendariz and Harry Carey Jr. as Old West bank robbers on the run who must try to save a newborn in the desert.

MONDAY, Dec. 17, 5:30pm

EWTN’s Vatican Report: Christmas Special

EWTN This Christmastime tour of Rome visits St. Peter’s Basilica, relics of Baby Jesus’ crib in St. Mary Major and markets and manger scenes.

TUESDAY, Dec. 18, 8pm

Mother Angelica Live Classics

EWTN Mother Angelica asks viewers, “What will you give Christ for Christmas?”

TUESDAY, Dec. 18, 9pm

Lidia Celebrates America: A Heartland Holiday Feast

PBS Celebrity chef Lidia Bastianich travels around the United States to find regional favorite dishes and then prepares a giant meal for family, friends and others.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 19, 4:30pm

The Catholic University of America’s Christmas Concert

EWTN Taped Dec. 7, the concert will feature the Choir of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and The Catholic University of America choruses and symphony orchestra of the Rome School of Music, Drama and Art.

THURSDAY, Dec. 20, 8pm

A Charlie Brown Christmas

ABC In this beloved Peanuts animated special from 1965, little Linus recites from St. Luke’s Gospel, Chapter 2, to reveal the true meaning of Christmas: “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord” (King James Version).

Saturday, Dec. 22, 8pm

A Time to Remember

EWTN In this 1988 Christmas film, kindly parish priests encourage a boy from a working-class family to overcome opposition and follow his dream of becoming an opera singer. Re-airs 1:30am Monday. Advisory: TV-PG.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.



