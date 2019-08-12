(Unsplash)

TV Picks 12.08.19

Our Lady is honored this TV cycle.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Dec. 8, 12am

Guadalupe: The Miracle and the Message

EWTN This documentary, narrated by actor Jim Caviezel, illustrates the message of maternal love and unity for Mexico and the rest of the Americas that Our Lady of Guadalupe gave to St. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin in December 1531. Re-airs 3:30am Tuesday and 8pm Friday.

SUNDAY, Dec. 8, 1:30pm

In Concert: Christmas in Vienna 2017

EWTN In this 90-minute special, the Österreichischer Rundfunk Vienna Radio Symphonic Orchestra, the Vienna Singing Academy, the Vienna Boys Choir and various artists sing Christmas favorites in the spectacular Wiener Konzerthaus.

SUNDAY, Dec. 8, 6pm

3 Godfathers

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1949 Christmas favorite from John Ford, based on Peter Kyne’s 1913 novel, three Old West bank robbers on the run in the desert promise a dying mother they will save her newborn son even though that means risking capture by a posse. John Wayne, Pedro Armendariz, Harry Carey Jr. and Mildred Natwick star.

SUNDAY, Dec. 8, 8pm

America in Color: Made in the USA

SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL This history of entrepreneurship and labor between 1900 and the 1950s shows how the two together created the world’s freest and richest economy.

MONDAY, Dec. 9

Feast of the Immaculate Conception

EWTN At 8am the MFVA Fathers celebrate the Solemn Mass of the Immaculate Conception in the chapel in Irondale. In the traditional Homage to Mary Immaculate, at 10am, Pope Francis honors the Mother of Christ in Rome’s Piazza di Spagna. At noon is the Solemn Mass in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (re-airs midnight).

THURSDAY, Dec. 12

Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

EWTN At 10:30am in Our Lady in Scripture and Tradition, the late Franciscan Friars of the Renewal Father Andrew Apostoli extols Our Lady of Guadalupe. At noon, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass in Honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Rome.

SUNDAY, Dec. 15, 7pm

The Sound of Music

ABC This 1965 Christmastime classic, based on the 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, portrays the real-life Trapp Family Singers, a Catholic family in Austria in the 1930s, and how they deal with the threat they face from Nazi occupiers. Robert Wise directed, and Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer star.

FRIDAY, Dec. 20, 9pm

Lidia Celebrates America: The Return of the Artisans

PBS Chef Lidia Bastianich visits Tennessee, California, Colorado, Michigan, Wisconsin and New Jersey to spotlight vocational training, incubator programs and working apprentices, tradespeople and craftspeople in food and food-related fields, such as meat curing, coopering, coppersmithing, jam-making and cider-making.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.