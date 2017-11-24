TV Picks 11.26.17

Highlights: Praying for the persecuted and celebrating the Immaculate Conception.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Nov. 26 -SATURDAY, Dec. 2, live

Apostolic Journey to Myanmar and Bangladesh

EWTN Pope Francis will visit Myanmar Nov. 27-30 and Bangladesh Nov. 30-Dec. 2. On Nov. 27, he will be welcomed in Yangon after a flight from Rome that began Nov. 26.

On Nov. 28, the Pope will go to Nay Pyi Taw, the capital, for a welcome ceremony and a courtesy call to the president, plus meetings with officials and dignitaries; he will deliver an address and return to Yangon. On Nov. 29, the Holy Father will say Mass in the Kyaikkasan Grounds, address the supreme council of Buddhist monks and address Myanmar’s bishops. On Nov. 30, the Pope will celebrate Mass for young people in St. Mary’s Cathedral, bid farewell and fly to Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

Also on Nov. 30, Pope Francis will visit the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar, visit the Bangabandhu (Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) Memorial Museum, meet the president and address officials and dignitaries. On Dec. 1, he will say Mass and ordain 16 priests in Suhrawardy Udyan Park, meet the prime minister, visit St. Mary’s Cathedral, meet with the nation’s bishops in a home for elderly priests and take part in an interreligious meeting for peace. On Dec. 2, he will privately visit the house of Mother Teresa in Tejgaon, meet with priests, men and women religious, consecrated persons, seminarians and novices, visit the Church of the Holy Rosary and its cemetery, address young people at Notre Dame College of Dhaka and leave for Rome.

SUNDAY, Nov. 26, 8pm

Holy Hour for Persecuted Christians

EWTN Pray in solidarity for those facing genocide in the Middle East.

TUESDAY, Nov. 28, 6pm

Mass for Persecuted Christians

EWTN Prayferful take part in a Chaldean Catholic memorial Mass for Christian victims of ISIS’ genocide from the St. John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, D.C. Archbishop Bashar Warda of Erbil, Iraq, will be the main celebrant and homilist.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY, Nov. 28-30, 6:30pm, 2:30am

Mother Dolores Hart: From Hollywood to Holy Vows

EWTN In this three-part special, a serene Mother Dolores (b. 1938) tells Doug Keck why she exchanged movie stardom for life in a cloistered Benedictine abbey.

THURSDAY, Nov. 30, 7am

The Presidents

HISTORY Based on James McPherson’s 2000 history, To the Best of My Ability, this series from 2005 airs in one-hour segments starting at 7am. Advisory: TV-PG.

SATURDAY, Dec. 2, 10am

The Stratton Story

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1949 drama tells the true story of pitcher Monty Stratton (d. 1982), who made a baseball comeback after a hunting accident in 1938 cost him his right leg. Jimmy Stewart, June Allyson and Frank Morgan star.

SATURDAYS, Dec. 2, Dec. 9, 4pm

Martha Stewart’s Cooking School

PBS On Dec. 2, celebrity chef Martha Stewart makes four vegetable dishes. On Dec. 9, she features grains.

FRIDAY, Dec. 8

Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception

EWTN At 8am, the Fathers say Mass in the chapel at Irondale (re-airs 7pm and midnight). At 10am, Pope Francis pays Homage to the Immaculate Conception at Rome’s Spanish Steps. At noon is Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. At 5:30pm is Queen of Heaven: Lourdes — I Am the Immaculate Conception.

SATURDAY, Dec. 9, 8pm

1531: A Story That Is Not Finished Yet

EWTN This Spanish-language drama about Our Lady of Guadalupe has English subtitles.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.