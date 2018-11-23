(Unsplash)

TV Picks 11.25.18

Saint and Advent offerings are featured on EWTN.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Nov. 25, 8pm America in Color SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL This installment, “Titans of Industry,” profiles the Ford, Firestone and Edison families as it examines American technological and industrial innovation in the first half of the 20th century. SUNDAY, Nov. 25, midnight

The Story of St. Brigid of Ireland

EWTN An EWTN original documentary on St. Brigid of Ireland, religious foundress and tireless advocate for the poor. Re-airs Friday at 8pm.

TUESDAYS, Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 8pm

We’ll Meet Again

PBS In “Rescued from Mount St. Helens” on Nov. 27, survivors Mindy and Sue search for those who saved them from the 1980 volcanic eruption in Washington state. In “Lost Children of Vietnam” on Dec. 4, Tina looks for her American father, and Nam searches for a Texan who saved him.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 28, 6am

The Faith With Father Maurice

EWTN Father Maurice Emelu urges strong faith as the remedy for superstition.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 28, 8pm

Nature: Snow Bears

PBS Follow a polar bear and her roly-poly twin cubs as they journey 400 miles across the Arctic. Advisory: scenes of peril and predation.

SUNDAY, Dec. 2, 4pm

Advent Reflections: First Week of Advent

EWTN During the season of Advent, Catholics prepare devoutly and joyfully for the coming of Christ.

SUNDAY, Dec. 2, 10pm

Franciscan University Presents

EWTN In this show, author Jason Evert joins Steubenville professors Bob Rice, Scott Hahn and Regis Martin in discussing “Conveying Catholic Sexual Ethics to Teens and Young Adults.” TV-G. Re-airs 5am Thursday, 2pm Friday.

MONDAY-THURSDAY, Dec. 3-6, 11am, 11:30pm

Women of Grace

EWTN In these four installments Johnnette Benkovic Williams discusses “The Inquisition, the Church and Women.”

TUESDAY, Dec. 4, 10:15pm

Boys Town

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Spencer Tracy won an Oscar for his portrayal of Servant of God Father Edward Flanagan (1886-1948), founder of the Boys Town orphanage, in this super-Catholic-friendly1938 drama.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 5, 4:30pm

Nicholas: The Boy Who Became Santa

EWTN An animated account of St. Nicholas, who is honored on his Dec. 6 feast day and at Christmastime.

SATURDAY, Dec. 8

Feast of the Immaculate Conception

EWTN At 8am the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word celebrate Mass in Irondale, Alabama.

At 10am Pope Francis will pay Homage to the Immaculate Conception at Rome’s Piazza di Spagna atop the Spanish Steps. At noon is Mass at Washington’s Basilica of the National Shrine.

At 7pm is Queen of Heaven: Lourdes — I Am the Immaculate Conception.

