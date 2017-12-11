(Courtesy of Brother Richard Merling at the Solanus Casey Center in Detroit))

TV Picks 11.12.17

The beatification of Father Solanus Casey is highlight, along with Thanksgiving.

Daniel J. Engler

MONDAY-TUESDAY, Nov. 13-14, live

USCCB Fall General Assembly

EWTN Morning and afternoon sessions, both days. Times to be determined.

MONDAYS, Nov. 13, Nov. 20, 8pm

The Journey Home

EWTN Marcus Grodi hosts. Nov. 13’s guest is Father Thomas Cavanaugh, a revert. Nov. 20’s visitor is Nadia Mitchell, ex-Christian and Missionary Alliance member. Shows re-air 1am and at 1pm Wednesdays and Fridays.

FRIDAY, Nov. 17, 8pm

Heroic Journey: The Life and Legacy of Father Solanus Casey

EWTN This documentary looks at the life of the holy Capuchin who will be beatified Nov. 18 (see below).

SATURDAY, Nov. 18, 4:45am

The Passion of Joan of Arc

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1928 French silent film stars Maria Falconetti as St. Joan of Arc (1412-1431), the farm girl whom God called — through visions of St. Michael the Archangel, St. Margaret and St. Catherine of Alexandria. Advisory: TV-PG.

SATURDAY, Nov. 18, 4pm, live

Holy Mass and Beatification of Father Solanus Casey

EWTN “Thank God ahead of time,” Capuchin Father Solanus Casey (1870-1957) would tell the thousands of people of all faiths who sought his intercession at St. Bonaventure Monastery in Detroit. A great many reported cures. Mass will be said at Detroit’s Ford Field.

SATURDAYS, Nov. 18, Nov. 25, 8pm

Under the Roman Sky

EWTN This 2010 drama portrays Rome’s Jews during the Nazi occupation in World War II and shows how, under Pope Pius XII, the Church managed to save thousands. In two parts. Re-airs both nights at 1:30am. TV-G.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Nov. 20-24, 6:30pm, 2:30am

Catholic Enlightenment: Gifts of Catholicism to Civilization

EWTN In this 2015 five-part series, Fathers Andrew Pinsent and Marcus Holden debunk the myth that the atheistic “Enlightenment” has benefited humanity.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 22, Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 8pm

Polar Bear Town

SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL Three episodes show the wanderings of the polar bears that visit Churchill, Manitoba.

THURSDAY, Nov. 23

Thanksgiving Day

EWTN, NBC At 8am the Franciscan Friars of the Eternal Word will celebrate Daily Mass. (Re-airs noon, 7pm and midnight.) On NBC: At 9am in all time zones will be the 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. At noon will be the Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show, taped Nov. 18-19.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY, Nov. 23-24, 6pm, 9pm

The Crusades

EWTN This 2014 four-part miniseries employs historians’ testimony and re-enactments. Thursday: “Journeys of Faith” at 6pm and “The Crusader States” at 9pm. Friday: “Christendom Responds” at 6pm and “Failures and Successes” at 9pm. Advisory: TV-PG.

