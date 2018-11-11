Bravery Under Fire (Campbell Miller Films/EWTN)

Learn about a heroic World War I chaplain.

SUNDAY, Nov. 11, 10:30am

Cathedrals Across America

EWTN Holy Mass on the 100th anniversary of the armistice of World War I will take place at the St. John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, D.C. Baltimore Archbishop William Lori is the main celebrant.

SUNDAY, Nov. 11, 1:30pm

Bravery Under Fire

EWTN This EWTN original docudrama profiles Irish Jesuit Father William “Willie” Doyle (1873-1917), chaplain to the 16th Irish Division of the British Army in World War I. Called “one of the bravest men … out here” by a general, Father Doyle died in Belgium on Aug. 16, 1917, while ministering to his men on the battlefield.

SUNDAYS through Dec. 23, 6pm

Holy Hour for Healing and Justice

EWTN Continuing every Sunday up to Christmas, the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration (in Hanceville, Alabama) and the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word (in Irondale, Alabama) hold Holy Hours, bringing every aspect of the abuse crises to God. Re-airs 4am Monday.

SUNDAY, Nov. 11, 8pm

The Longest Day

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1962 epic about the Allied invasion of France on D-Day, June 6, 1944, tells the story from the points of view of both sides and of French civilians.

Dublin-born Cornelius Ryan wrote the screenplay, based on his 1959 book of the same title. The all-star cast includes John Wayne, Robert Mitchum, Curt Jurgens and many more.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY, Nov. 12-14, live

U.S. Bishops’ Conference Fall General Assembly

EWTN Morning and afternoon sessions will be held each day. Times to be determined.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 14, 9pm

Nova: Thai Cave Rescue

PBS This documentary chronicles the against-all-odds rescue of 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave last July and explores the urgent scientific research and the logistics that made the recovery possible.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY, Nov. 17- 18, 9am

Eighth-Annual Napa Institute Conference

EWTN Dynamic Catholic speakers from across the nation gathered in July to deliver their talks and presentations on a variety of topics aimed at equipping Catholics in the “Next America.”

THURSDAY, Nov. 22

Thanksgiving Day

NBC, TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES At 9am on NBC is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

At 10am on TCM is the 1944 classic National Velvet, about an English farm girl who fights to make her dream come true for herself and her beloved horse.

Elizabeth Taylor, Mickey Rooney and Donald Crisp star.

At noon on NBC is the Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show, taped Nov. 17-18.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.