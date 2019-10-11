TV Picks 11.10.19

A saint story is an EWTN feature.

SUNDAY, Nov. 10, 4am

Angels in the Outfield

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1951 dramedy features little orphan Bridget (Donna Corcoran), whose innocence and prayers help her pacify her beloved Pittsburgh Pirates’ angry manager (Paul Douglas) — and enlist angels to help the team win games. Janet Leigh, Spring Byington and Ellen Corby also star.

MONDAY, Nov. 11, 4pm

FRONTLINE FATHERS

EWTN On Veterans Day, this documentary profiles two Catholic chaplains in the U.S. Army in South Korea as they minister to troops at and near the DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) with communist North Korea.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY, Nov. 11-13

USCCB Fall General Assembly

EWTN In this biennial meeting, our U.S. bishops will elect their new leaders and chart their agenda for the coming year.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 13, 10pm

Mother Cabrini and the Heart of Jesus

EWTN This EWTN docudrama bios Italy-born St. Frances Xavier Cabrini (1850-1917), who founded the Institute of the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in 1880. She and her sisters came to the United States in 1889 and over the years established 67 institutions to minister to immigrants and the poor. Pope Pius XII canonized her in 1946. Re-airs Thursday at 10am and Friday at 8pm.

SUNDAY, Nov. 17, 1:30pm

In Concert: The Great Organ of Notre Dame Cathedral

EWTN Olivier Latry, a titular organist of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris and professor at the Paris Conservatory, played the Great Organ not long before the fire at the cathedral this past April 15. The organ, which has 8,000 pipes, dates to 1403 but has been extensively remodeled through the years and needs repairs after suffering smoke and water damage.

SUNDAY, Nov. 17, 8pm

America in Color: Coming to America

SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL This season premiere employs colorized news footage and home movies to depict immigrants’ arrivals and assimilation in the United States between 1900 and the 1960s.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Nov. 18-22, 5:30pm

Women Made New

EWTN Author and speaker Crystalina Evert founded Women Made New Ministries and co-founded Chastity Project. In this miniseries she proclaims Catholic teaching about love, family and the vocation of marriage.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 20, 8pm

Nature: Bears

PBS This new documentary surveys the many types of bears around the world and discusses their lives, habitats, survival adaptations and prospects.

THURSDAY-TUESDAY, Nov. 21-26

Apostolic Journey to Thailand and Japan

EWTN Follow coverage of Pope Francis’ apostolic journey to Thailand and Japan via EWTN. Check times at EWTN.com.

