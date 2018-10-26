(Pixabay)

TV Picks 10.28.18

Prayer for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Oct. 28, midnight

Human Zoos

EWTN This 2017 documentary by John West is a sad reminder that in the early 20th century, leading scientists believed in evolution and social Darwinism so strongly that they actually deemed indigenous people in Africa and elsewhere to be “missing links” between human beings and primates and brought some to Europe and the United States and placed them in zoos. African-American ministers in New York City helped put a stop to the Bronx Zoo’s three-week display of Ota Benga, a young man from the Congo, in 1906. Re-airs 3am Tuesday and 8pm Friday.

SUNDAY, Oct. 28, 4:30am, live

Synod on Youth: Closing Mass

EWTN The 15th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, held Oct. 3-28 in Rome, had the theme, “Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment.” The closing Mass will re-air at noon.

WEDNESDAYS, Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 8pm

Nova: Super Cats

PBS Episode 1 surveys the habitats of big cats around the world. Episode 2 uses the latest camera technology to uncover big cats’ secrets. Advisory: Scenes of animal predation.

THURSDAY, Nov. 1

Solemnity of All Saints

EWTN At 8am the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will celebrate the Mass of All Saints in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama. Re-airs 6:30pm. At noon will be the Solemn Mass of All Saints in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. Re-airs midnight.

FRIDAY, Nov. 2, 8am

All Souls’ Mass From EWTN

EWTN Today Catholics remember the faithful departed and pray for the poor souls in purgatory. The Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will celebrate Mass in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale. Re-airs noon and 7pm.

TUESDAY, Nov. 6, evening

Election Night News Coverage

ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX, NBC, PBS Catholic viewers will be praying for pro-life and other successes for the midterm elections.

FRIDAY, Nov. 9, 9pm

Great Performances: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music

PBS Kara Tointon and Julian Ovenden star in this U.K. version of Richard Rodgers’ and Oscar Hammerstein II’s beloved 1959 musical based on the true story of the Catholic von Trapp family of singers and their escape from Nazi-occupied Austria in 1938.

SATURDAY, Nov. 10, 6am

Forgotten Heritage: Europe and Her Saints

EWTN This episode, “St. Columbanus: How the Irish Saved Civilization (Re-Evangelization),” relates how Meath-born missionary St. Columbanus (or Columban, 543-615) founded monasteries in France and Italy that became centers of learning and bountiful sources of vocations to the priesthood and religious life.

SATURDAY, Nov. 10, 1:45pm

The Great Escape

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on Paul Brickhill’s 1950 account with the same title, this 1963 film was loosely based on the real-life 1944 escape of heroic Allied prisoners of war from the Nazi prison camp Stalag Luft III in World War II. A-1, TV-PG.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.