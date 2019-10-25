(Pixabay)

TV Picks 10.27.19

Celebrating the saints and praying for all souls.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Oct. 27, 4:45am, live

Closing Mass of the Synod for the Amazon

EWTN The Synod of Bishops for the Amazon began in Rome on Oct. 6. Today Pope Francis will celebrate the gathering’s Closing Mass. Re-airs at noon.

SUNDAY, Oct. 27, 6pm

Holy Hour for Healing and Justice

EWTN At the chapels in Hanceville and Irondale, Alabama, this weekly Holy Hour brings every aspect of the clergy-abuse crisis to God. Re-airs 4am Monday.

MONDAY, Oct. 28, 10am

Mother Angelica Live Classics

EWTN Mother explains that “Halloween” is actually Catholic: All Hallows’ Eve, the evening before All Saints’ Day. In this episode, she asks her child guests about their saint costumes.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 30, 10pm

EWTN Live

EWTN Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa’s guest, Archbishop Borys Gudziak (b. 1960), is the archeparch of Philadelphia for Ukrainians and the metropolitan for the Ukrainian Catholic Church in the United States. Since the fall of Soviet Communism, he has helped rebuild the Church in Ukraine, strengthened the Ukrainian Catholic University and established a center there along L’Arche’s community model for the disabled. Re-airs 1 and 9am Thursday.

WEDNESDAYS, Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 10pm

Life From Above

PBS Satellite cameras can capture minute details on Earth’s surface. “Colorful Planet” on Oct. 30 pictures the aurora, vivid flower fields and the Great Barrier Reef. “Patterned Planet” on Nov. 6 views Australia’s outback and the Congo’s lush forests.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY, Nov. 1, Nov. 2

All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day

EWTN Check EWTN.com closer to the date for our programs for these venerable feasts.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 6, 10am

On the Waterfront

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES A character based on Jesuit Father John Corridan (1911-1984), who fought for dockworkers against mobster union bosses in the 1940s and 1950s, features heavily in this Catholic-friendly classic. Karl Malden, Eva Marie Saint, Marlon Brando and Lee J. Cobb star. Advisory: TV-PG; mob menace and violence.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 6, 9pm

Nova: Dead Sea Scrolls Detectives

PBS Scientists use new technologies to study the parchment and papyrus composition of Hebrew biblical and other texts, 300 B.C.-A.D. 100, that were found in 1948. They also expose fake copies.

FRIDAY, Nov. 8, 6:15pm

The Adventures of Robin Hood

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this Catholic-friendly 1938 classic, Sherwood Forest’s daring outlaw and his merry band fight tyranny.

FRIDAY, Nov. 8, 9pm

Great Performances: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I

PBS A revival of Richard Rodgers’ and Oscar Hammerstein II’s 1951 musical.

Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.