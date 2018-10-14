Pope Paul VI and Archbishop Oscar Romero in 1978 (Wikipedia/Public domain)

TV Picks 10.14.18

Watch the canonizations of Pope Paul VI and Archbishop Oscar Romero on EWTN.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Oct. 14, live

Canonizations of Pope Paul VI and Archbishop Oscar Romero

EWTN At 3:30am in St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis will celebrate Holy Mass With Canonizations of Pope Paul VI (1897-1978) and Archbishop Oscar Romero (1917-1980) of El Salvador. Re-airs 7pm. At noon will be the Mass of Thanksgiving for the Canonization of Pope Paul VI and Archbishop Oscar Romero at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington.

MONDAY, Oct. 15, 3:30am

Defending Life

EWTN Janet Morana, co-host Father Stephen Imbarrato and guests discuss pro-life strategies. Tonight’s topic: “Silent No More.” Re-airs 10:30pm Thursday.

MONDAYS-SATURDAYS, Oct. 15-20, Oct. 22-27, 5pm, 11pm

EWTN Presents: The Synod on Youth

EWTN In Rome, the 15th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops will have the theme “Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment.” Pope Francis has said, “The theme, an expression of the pastoral care of the Church for the young, is consistent with the results of the recent synod assemblies on the family and with the content of the post-synodal apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia.”

TUESDAY, Oct. 16, 7am

Modern Marvels: Helicopters

HISTORY Helicopters’ uses include search and rescue, medical transport, firefighting, military, law enforcement, aerial surveying and more. Advisory: TV-PG.

TUESDAY, Oct. 16, 9pm

American Experience: The Eugenics Crusade

PBS The eugenics movement in the United States began in the late 19th century and peaked in the 1920s. Leading public figures promoted its “scientific” notions about creating a “better” human race and sterilizing people deemed “inferior.” American eugenicists’ writings actually gave ideas to Adolf Hitler and his Nazis.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 17, 8pm, live

Autumnwatch: New England

PBS This mix of live and pre-taped feeds will present panoramic views of lush fall foliage, along with vignettes of New England wildlife and cultural traditions and pastimes.

SATURDAY, Oct. 20, 3:35pm

The Spirit of St. Louis

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Worth seeing every time for its true-life portrait of heroism and America’s “can-do” ethos, this 1957 drama stars Jimmy Stewart as Charles Lindbergh, who in 1927 became the first to fly the Atlantic solo.

SATURDAY, Oct. 20, 10pm

St. Paul of the Cross

EWTN This original docudrama is based on the life of St. Paul of the Cross (1694-1775), who founded the Passionists in Italy in 1720. In one of his 2,000 letters, he wrote, “When you are alone in your room, take your crucifix, kiss its five wounds reverently, tell it to preach to you a little sermon, and then listen to the words of eternal life that it speaks to your heart.”

WEDNESDAY AND FRIDAY, Oct. 24, Oct. 26, 1pm

At Home With Jim and Joy

EWTN Jim and Joy Pinto’s guest, Sheila St. John, of the California Association of Natural Family Planning, outlines NFP methods, describes their effectiveness and explains their benefits to marriages and spiritual lives. Re-airs 10:30am Sunday and 3am Monday.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.