TV Picks 10.13.19

Fatima is featured.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Oct. 13, midnight

Fatima and the Popes

EWTN This show examines the responses of Pope Pius XII (1939-1958) and his successors to the appearances of Our Lady of Fatima in 1917 and her lasting message of penance, prayer and reparation. Re-airs 8pm Friday.

SUNDAY, Oct. 13, 3:30am, live

Holy Mass With Canonizations

EWTN Pope Francis will celebrate Mass and canonize Cardinal John Henry Newman (1801-1890, convert from Anglicanism) of England, Sister Mariam Thresia (1876-1926, “The other Mother Teresa”) of India, Sister Giuseppina Vannini (1859-1911, foundress) of Italy, Sister (Irmã) Dulce Lopes Pontes (1914-1992, “The Good Angel of Bahia”) of Brazil, and Third Order Franciscan Marguerite Bays (1815-1879, mystic and stigmatist) of Switzerland. Re-airs 8pm.

SUNDAY, Oct. 13, noon

Holy Mass in Honor of Our Lady of Fatima

EWTN From the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, Mass and Blessing of the Sick, followed by the Adeus (“Farewell”) waving of white handkerchiefs to Our Lady’s statue in procession.

SUNDAYS, Oct. 13, Oct. 20, Oct. 27, 9pm

Rise of the Supercarrier

SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL This series about the new HMS Queen Elizabeth, “the largest and most advanced warship ever built in Great Britain,” chronicles the final stages of the ship’s activation. Oct. 13, “Birth of a Giant”; Oct. 20, “Do or Die”; Oct. 27, “Trials at Sea.”

MONDAY, Oct. 14, 5am, live

Mass of Thanksgiving for the Canonization of John Henry Newman

EWTN St. John Henry Newman was received into the Catholic Church in 1845 after leading the Oxford Movement, reading the Fathers of the Church and finding Anglicanism unconvincing. Re-airs at 10:30am.

TUESDAY, Oct. 15, 8pm

EWTN News Presents: Synod for the Amazon

EWTN Father Raymond de Souza, Matthew Bunson and Brian Patrick analyze the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazonian Region, which is taking place Oct. 6-27.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 16, 8pm

Nature: Undercover in the Jungle

PBS This new documentary follows Will Benson and his team of naturalists and filmmakers as they set up and run 50-plus remote-operated cameras in Ecuador’s Amazon basin, filming 24/7 myriad rainforest creatures.

SUNDAY, Oct. 20, 11am

Vaticano: Vatican Archives Special

EWTN Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa spotlights historical and artistic treasures in the Vatican Archives and the Vatican Library. Re-airs 11pm Wednesday, 6:30pm Thursday.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 23, 10pm

Life From Above: Moving Planet

PBS This new documentary uses a blend of beautiful satellite views and ground-level filming to trace movements in the oceans, atmosphere, rivers, deserts and the shadows of eclipses, as well as of animal herds and gatherings of people. Advisory: In one segment, the narrator praises Kung Fu students’ intricate but robotic mass formations in a town square in China but is oblivious to the regimentation that made them possible.

