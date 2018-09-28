(Unsplash)

TV Picks 09.30.18

St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s feast day is a highlight.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Sept. 30, 10pm

St. Francis and Brother Elias

EWTN This original docudrama from EWTN portrays St. Francis of Assisi (1181-1226) and Brother Elias of Cortona (ca. 1180-1253). Brother Elias’ plans for the Franciscans varied from those of Francis. Re-airs 5am Thursday and 2pm Friday.

SUNDAYS through Dec. 23, 6pm

Holy Hours for Healing and Justice

EWTN Every Sunday up to Christmas, the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration (in Hanceville, Alabama) and the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word (in Irondale, Alabama) will hold Holy Hours for, in the words of EWTN Chairman of the Board and CEO Michael Warsaw, “healing and justice for victims [of abuse], for repentance and accountability by perpetrators, and for peace and perseverance in the faith among our brothers and sisters in Christ.”

MONDAY, Oct. 1, 9:30am

St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s Feast Day

EWTN At 9:30am, St. Thérèse: Doctor of the Church: A Historical Perspective — World of St. Thérèse discusses the Little Flower (1873-1897), explains the political climate of France and Europe in her day, and examines her writings. At 5:30pm and 2:30am, in Letters of St. Thérèse: Introduction, Benedictine Father Jacques Daley (1936-2015) analyzes the saint’s messages and spirituality.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 3, 9pm

Nova: Operation Bridge Rescue

PBS In Schoharie County, New York, in 2017-2018, “elite craftsmen” rebuilt the Blenheim Covered Bridge, which was constructed in 1855 and destroyed by flooding in 2011. Workers in China similarly repair ancient covered bridges.

THURSDAY, Oct.4

St. Francis of Assisi’s Feast Day

EWTN At 8am in Our Lady of Angels Chapel in Irondale, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word celebrate Mass on the feast day of their founder. Re-airs at noon, 6:30pm and midnight. At 5:30pm is the docudrama St. Francis of Assisi.

MONDAY, Oct. 8, 12:15pm

The Mark of Zorro

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this Catholic-friendly 1940 classic, Tyrone Power portrays Zorro, a character Johnston McCulley created in 1919 as a daring defender of the downtrodden. Linda Darnell is Zorro’s beloved, and Basil Rathbone is the villain. A-II and TV-G.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 10, 8pm

Nature: Animal Reunions

PBS African wildlife-refuge workers seek out gorillas, elephants, cheetahs and chimps they raised or rehabilitated and returned to the wild. A re-air from 2016.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY, Oct. 12-13, live

Our Lady of Fatima

EWTN “Penance, penance, penance,” an angel urged the Little Shepherds of Fatima in 1917. At 4:30pm Friday will be the International Rosary and Candlelight Procession from Fatima. At 5am Saturday in Fatima will be the Holy Mass in Honor of Our Lady of Fatima on the 101st anniversary of the “Miracle of the Sun.”

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.