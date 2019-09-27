(Daniel Ibanez/CNA)

TV Picks 09.29.19

Fatima-themed programming

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Sept. 29, various

EWTN Family Celebration

EWTN EWTN’s 2019 Family Celebration took place in Denver on Sept. 21. Airing at 1:30pm today, from that event, are Addresses by Father Agustino Torres and Fathers Angelus Montgomery and Innocent Montgomery, all Franciscan Friars of the Renewal. At 4pm is the event’s Family Celebration Live Show.

MONDAY, Sept. 30, 11pm

Battle Ready

EWTN In this episode, “A Soldier’s Discipline,” host Doug Barry creates an analogy with the Christian life by pointing out that love is the source of a soldier’s obedience. Re-airs Friday at 3am.

TUESDAY, Oct. 1, 8pm

Secrets of the Dead: Scanning the Pyramids

PBS In 2017 the “Scan Pyramids” team of particle physicists and others used noninvasive techniques including cosmic-ray muon radiography to probe the 2500 B.C. Great Pyramid of Pharaoh Khufu (Cheops). A re-air from 2018.

FRIDAY, Oct. 4, 10am, live

17th-Annual Worldwide Children’s Eucharistic Holy Hour

EWTN On today’s feast of St. Francis of Assisi, children at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception will join kids onscreen around the world to pray the Rosary before the Blessed Sacrament. Re-airs 4am Saturday.

SATURDAY, Oct. 5, 6am

Lassie Come Home

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1943 classic family drama, based on Eric Knight’s 1940 novel, collie Lassie encounters perils as she tries to go home to Yorkshire from Scotland to reunite with her schoolboy master. Starring Roddy McDowall, Donald Crisp, Elsa Lanchester and Elizabeth Taylor.

SATURDAY, Oct. 5, 6am

The Gospel of Life vs. the Culture of Death

EWTN Father Wade Menezes of the Fathers of Mercy tells how to add on extra spiritual armor to promote the sanctity of every life.

TUESDAY, Oct. 8, 8pm

Finding Your Roots: Hollywood Royalty

PBS Guests Isabella Rossellini, Anjelica Huston and Mia Farrow learn about their famous show business forebears.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 9, 4:30pm

My Time With Jesus

EWTN In this episode, “The Priesthood,” the children see Jesus instituting the priesthood and the Mass at the Last Supper and learn that priests play an indispensable role in saving souls and how important it is to pray for priests.

FRIDAY, Oct. 11, 9pm

Great Performances: Now Hear This

PBS Host Scott Yoo studies George Frideric Handel (1685-1759) and the operas he composed in Italy 1706-1710.

SATURDAY, Oct. 12, 4:30pm

Rosary and Candlelight Procession From the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima

EWTN On the eve of the 102nd anniversary of Our Lady’s “Miracle of the Sun” at Fatima in 1917, annual observances honor her and her enduring message.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.