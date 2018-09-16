(Courtesy of EWTN Great Britain)

Our Lady of Walsingham coverage is a highlight.

Daniel J. Engler

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Sept. 17-21, 5:30pm

The Case for Jesus

EWTN Co-hosts Noah Lett and Brant Pitre marshal historical evidence, Scripture and the Church’s magisterium to refute lies and tell the truth about Jesus.

SATURDAY-TUESDAY, Sept. 22-25, live

Apostolic Trip of Pope Francis in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

EWTN Both the Nazis and the Soviet Communists committed mass killings and deportations in the Baltics. In Vilnius, Lithuania, on Saturday, Pope Francis will visit the president, address dignitaries, pray at the Mater Misericordiae Shrine and address young people and visit the cathedral-basilica. On Sunday, he will celebrate Mass and the Angelus in Kaunas and meet priests, religious and seminarians in the cathedral-basilica; and, back in Vilnius, he will pray at the Museum of Occupations and Freedom Fights.

In Riga, Latvia, on Monday, Pope Francis will visit the president, address dignitaries, lay a wreath at the Monument to Freedom, address an ecumenical meeting, visit St. James Cathedral and celebrate Mass in the Shrine of the Mother of God, Aglona. On Tuesday in Talinn, Estonia, the Pope will meet the president, address dignitaries, address an ecumenical meeting of young people, greet people helped by the Church, celebrate Mass in Freedom Square and leave for Rome. See EWTN.com for times.

SUNDAY, Sept. 23

‘V National Encuentro’ for Hispanic/Latino Ministry

EWTN At this fifth national meeting, Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore will address the Plenary Session at 8am; the Closing Session will follow. At the Closing Mass at 11:30am, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, head of the U.S. bishops, will preside, and Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez will preach.

SUNDAY-MONDAY, Sept. 23-24

Our Lady of Walsingham

EWTN At midnight Sunday, the documentary The Story of Walsingham: England’s National Shrine of Our Lady tells of the place of pilgrimage that arose in Norfolk after Our Lady asked Richeldis de Faverches in 1061 to build a replica of the Holy House of Nazareth. Henry VIII looted and burned the shrine in 1538, but a restoration took place in 1896-1897. Re-airs 8pm Friday. At 7am Monday is Mass on the Solemnity of Our Lady of Walsingham in the basilica of that name.

TUESDAY, Sept. 25, 9pm

The Mayo Clinic: Faith, Hope, Science

PBS This new two-hour documentary from Ken Burns about the Mayo Clinic spotlights the little-known but pivotal role of the Sisters of St. Francis of Our Lady of Lourdes in its history. After a tornado hit Rochester, Minnesota, in 1883, and Dr. William Mayo and the sisters cared for the injured, Mother Mary Alfred Moes (1828-1899) urged Mayo to build a hospital. Her St. Mary’s Hospital, founded in 1889, was key to the Mayo Clinic’s growth. Re-airs 10pm Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 26, 5am

The Jackie Robinson Story

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Baseball star Jack Roosevelt “Jackie” Robinson (1919-1972) played himself in this 1950 biopic, which depicts his courageous struggle against prejudice as he became, in 1947, the first black player in the major leagues since the 1880s. Racial brotherhood is at the heart of this film.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.