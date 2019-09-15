The Baltimore cathedral is dedicated to Mary. (Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock.com)

TV Picks 09.15.19

EWTN viewers will head to Baltimore to learn Catholic history.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Sept. 15, 1am, 10:30am

At Home With Jim & Joy

EWTN Father Sean O’Mannion, national director of the Guard of Honor of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, USA, guests and explains his group’s mission of fostering love for the Eucharist. Part 1 is at 1am, with Part 2 at 10:30am. (Series airs regularly at 1pm Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.)

SUNDAY, Sept. 15, 11pm

Catholic Beginnings: Baltimore

EWTN Father Charles Connor recounts the life of Cardinal James Gibbons (1834-1921) of Baltimore and goes into detail about his tenure at the city’s Basilica of the Assumption.

MONDAY, Sept. 16, 7am

Modern Marvels

HISTORY This three-hour episode chronicles the histories of winemaking and tea.

MONDAY-TUESDAY, Sept. 16-17, 6am

In Defense of God’s Likeness

EWTN In this two-part episode, “A Proof of the Inalienable Rights of All the Preborn,” Jesuit Father Robert Spitzer elaborates about unborn babies’ personhood and individual dignity and all that those realities mean.

THURSDAYS, 10pm

EWTN Pro-Life Weekly

EWTN Catherine Hadro and guests provide news about the God-given right to life of unborn babies and of ill, elderly and all vulnerable people. Re-airs 10am Sundays and 1pm Tuesdays.

FRIDAY, Sept. 20, 8pm, 10:15pm

All-American Films

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES As a matched set not to be missed, the dramas Jim Thorpe: All-American (1951) and Knute Rockne: All-American (1940) are based on the lives of beloved Catholic sports heroes of the 20th century.

FRIDAYS, Sept. 20, Sept. 27, 9pm

Great Performances: Now Hear This

PBS In a premiere episode on Sept. 20, “Vivaldi: Something Completely Different,” Scott Yoo visits northern Italy to profile Baroque composer and violinist Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741). On Sept. 27, in “The Riddle of Bach,” Yoo travels to Germany to study Baroque composer and musician Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750).

SUNDAY, Sept. 22, 11pm, live

Solemn Mass in Honor of St. Pio

EWTN This annual Mass will take place at the Shrine of St. Pio of Pietrelcina in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, on Padre Pio’s feast day, Sept. 23, Italian time.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 25, 10pm

Faith on the Frontier

EWTN An EWTN event, this program tells the true stories of heroic missionary priests who brought the Catholic faith to the American frontier in the 19th century and sought to protect Native Americans. Re-airs 10am Thursday.

SATURDAY, Sept. 28

EWTN Family Celebration

EWTN This program presents highlights from EWTN’s 2019 Family Celebration, held Sept. 21 in Denver, as the network’s TV and radio hosts share their perspectives on faith and Catholic life. See EWTN.com for times.