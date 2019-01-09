Official banner for Mother Teresa's canonization hangs on the facade of St. Peter's Basilica in 2016. (Daniel Ibanez/CNA)

TV Picks 09.01.19

Mother Teresa programming is a highlight of the current lineup.

Daniel J. Engler

TUESDAY-SATURDAY, Sept. 2-6, 5:30pm

Challenge and Change: Encounters With Mother Teresa

EWTN In this five-part series, the late Jerry Coniker and his wife, Servant of God Gwen Coniker, speak with St. Teresa of Calcutta about the family, prayer and more. Re-airs at 2:30am.

WEDNESDAY-TUESDAY, Sept. 4-10

Apostolic Journeys to Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius

EWTN On Sept. 4, Pope Francis will arrive in Maputo, Mozambique. On Sept. 5 he will meet with the president and address officials and diplomats, speak to young people and meet with clergy, religious, seminarians and catechists at the cathedral. On Sept. 6 he will visit a hospital, say Mass in a stadium, and leave for Antananarivo, Madagascar.

On Sept. 7 the Pope will visit the president, address officials and diplomats, visit the Discalced Carmelite monastery, meet with bishops, visit the tomb of Blessed Victoire Rasoamanarivo and address young people. On Sept. 8 he will celebrate Mass at the diocesan field, visit the Akamasoa “Community of Good Friends,” pray for workers at a building site and address clergy, religious and seminarians.

On Sept. 9 the Holy Father will fly to Port Louis, Mauritius, say Mass at the Mary, Queen of Peace monument, lunch with the Episcopal Conference of the Indian Ocean, privately visit the Shrine of Blessed Jacques-Desire Laval, the “apostle of Mauritus,” meet the president, confer with the prime minister, meet officials and diplomats, and fly to Antananarivo, Madagascar.

On Sept. 10 he will bid farewell and leave for Rome. EWTN.com for times.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 11, 2am

Lilies of the Field

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this Catholic-friendly, timeless classic from 1963, Sidney Poitier won a “Best Actor” Oscar for his portrayal of a jack of all trades who interrupts his travels to help build a chapel for German sisters newly arrived in the U.S. Southwest.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 11, noon

Great Performances at the Met: Dialogues des Carmélites

PBS Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts the Metropolitan Opera in Francis Poulenc’s beloved 1956 opera, Dialogues des Carmélites, a story of the 16 Carmelites of Compiègne, heroic nuns whom French revolutionaries guillotined on July 17, 1794.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 11, 9pm

9/11: Inside Air Force One

HISTORY This new, two-hour documentary about responses to the aerial attacks against the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, relies on interviews with President George W. Bush and others, as well as on a transcript of the “Air Threat Conference Call” made on 9/11 between officials.

SATURDAY, Sept. 14, 2pm, live

Mass for the Marian Rosary Congress

EWTN This year’s theme is “Behold Your Mother.” Archbishop Bernardito Auza, the apostolic nuncio and permanent observer of the Holy See to the United Nations and to the Organization of American States, will celebrate Mass in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. Re-airs 10pm.

