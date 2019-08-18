Jan Joest (1450-1519), Pentecost (Public domain)

TV Picks 08.18.19

EWTN focuses on the Holy Spirit, among other topics.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Aug. 18, 6:30am

Where God Weeps: Gaza Strip

EWTN Irish-born Sister Bridget Tighe of the Franciscan Missionaries of the Divine Motherhood is general director of Caritas Jerusalem. She discusses the situation of residents of the Gaza Strip, including the area’s few Catholics.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Aug. 19-23, 5:30pm

Digital Catholics

EWTN Daughters of St. Paul Sister Helena Burns, a communications expert, explains digital media and shows how Catholics can use such media to defend and spread the faith.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 21, 12:45am

Friendly Persuasion

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Evergreen family entertainment, this William Wyler-directed 1956 drama, based on a 1945 novel by Jessamyn West, profiles a Quaker family and the challenges they face when the Civil War reaches their southern Indiana area. Gary Cooper, Dorothy McGuire and Anthony Perkins star.

SUNDAY, Aug. 25, midnight

Pallottines in Africa: The Life of a Volunteer

EWTN Irish Pallottine priests first went to East Africa in 1940 and were gratefully welcomed. Today they minister to poor people in Tanzania and Kenya, along with lay workers. Re-airs Friday at 8pm.

SUNDAY, Aug. 25, 2am, 11:30pm

Catholic View for Women

EWTN In this show, “Catholic … in Name Only,” Elena Rodriguez, Janet Morana and Teresa Tomeo examine a Pew poll of people who consider themselves religious but make up their own rules of faith. Advisory: TV-PG.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Aug. 26-30, 5:30pm

Be Filled With the Holy Spirit

EWTN Veni Sancte Spiritus — “Come, Holy Spirit.” This new series demonstrates how openness to the Third Person of the Trinity can energize our spiritual life and help us become all that God wants us to be, for our good and that of others.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 28, 8pm

Animal Babies: First Year on Earth

PBS In this BBC Earth series, wildlife camera operators follow six newborn mammals. This installment, “First Steps,” tracks the tykes in their earliest days and months.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 28, 10pm

Magical Land of Oz

PBS This miniseries follows animals plain and exotic throughout Australia, from the mountains to the seas. It films well-known species as well as others discovered only fairly recently. Advisory: TV-PG.

SATURDAY, Aug. 31, 2pm

EWTN on Location: Casting the Vision, Receiving the Gift of Femininity

EWTN This show covers talks at the 2019 GIVEN Catholic Young Women’s Leadership Forum held in Washington this past June 12-16. One is by Sister Mary Gabriel, novice director of the Sisters of Life, a New York-based order that protects abortion-targeted babies and fosters understanding of the sanctity of human life. The next talk is by Sister Miriam James Heidland of the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity (SOLT), “a missionary community that serves global areas of deepest apostolic need.”

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.