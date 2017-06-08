(Public domain)

Arts & Entertainment | Aug. 4, 2017

TV Picks 08.06.17

Assumption-related programming

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, Aug. 6, 1:30pm

Purgatory: The Forgotten Church

EWTN This 2013 documentary from Conventual Franciscan Friar (and now Father) John Clote reminds us that we survive after death; that purgatory is real and is an expression of God’s mercy; and that the Church asks us to pray and make sacrifices for everyone who is there, especially those who have no one to pray for them.

WEDNESDAYS, Aug. 9, Aug. 16, 8pm

India: Nature’s Wonderland

PBS Part 1 of this natural history documentary, on Aug. 9, showcases Asiatic lions, elephants, gibbons and more. Part 2, on Aug. 16, follows more animals and visits a man who has devoted 30 years to planting a rainforest. Re-air from 2016.

FRIDAY, Aug. 11, 8am, live

Solemn Mass of Our Lady

EWTN The Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word celebrate Mass and the renewal of their vows and investiture at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale. Re-airs noon, 6:30pm.

SATURDAY, Aug. 12, 8pm

The Quiet Man

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1952 comedy from Irish-American director John Ford remains beloved for its sentimental and somewhat fanciful portrayal of Irish life from a bygone era. John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara star.

SUNDAY, Aug, 13, 2:30am

EWTN Season Preview: Fall

EWTN Host Doug Keck and his guests profile the new shows that will premiere on EWTN this fall. Re-airs 4:30pm Monday, 1:30pm Tuesday, 5am Wednesday, 10:30pm Friday, 6:30pm Saturday.

MONDAY-THURSDAY, Aug. 14-17, 6:30pm, 2:30am

The Shed That Fed a Million

EWTN In this four-part series Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, founder of Mary’s Meals, tells how the group provides a meal every day to poor children at their schools in 14 countries.

TUESDAY, Aug. 15

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

EWTN At 6am, live, Pope Francis will preside at the Angelus on the Solemnity of the Assumption. At 8am, live, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word celebrate the Mass of the Assumption in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale (re-airs 6:30pm, midnight). At 9:30am, Mysteries of the Rosary: The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin is from the Family Theater of Servant of God Father Patrick Peyton (1909-1992), the beloved “Rosary Priest.” At noon is the Solemn Mass of the Assumption at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

TUESDAY, Aug. 15, 10pm

The Reluctant Saint

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Beautiful 1962 biopic about St. Joseph of Cupertino (1603-1663), a Franciscan mystic of simple and good heart whose spiritual gifts included infused knowledge, ecstasies and levitation. Maximilian Schell portrays St. Joseph.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16, 10pm

Secrets of the Dead: The Real Trojan Horse

PBS This documentary presents archaeological clues that the Trojan War of Homer’s Iliad might really have happened. Re-enactments and a replica Trojan Horse augment experts’ opinions. Re-airs 9pm Thursday.

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.