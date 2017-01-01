Arts & Entertainment | Jul. 21, 2017

TV Picks 07.23.17

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, July 23

Tour de France: Final Stage

NBC SPORTS NETWORK After covering 2,200 miles since July 1, the 104th Tour de France professional bicycle race concludes, as always, on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. The final stage, Montgeron-Paris, is live at 10:30am, with re-airs in the evening.



SUNDAY-SUNDAY, July 23-30

Shark Week

DISCOVERY Olympian swimmer Michael Phelps anchors two of the 18 shows in this year’s shark-themed marathon. In Phelps vs. Shark at 8pm July 23, he races a great white; and in Shark School With Michael Phelps at 8pm July 30, he visits the Bimini Shark Lab to learn shark facts.



TUESDAY, July 25

El Camino de Santiago

EWTN These shows salute St. James the Greater on his feast day. At 1pm, The Temple of the Stars tells the history of the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, Spain, where St. James is enshrined. At 6:30pm and 2:30am, El Camino: The Way of St. James features young Catholic men who explain why they are walking hundreds of miles on pilgrimage.



SATURDAY, July 29, 8pm; MONDAY, July 31, 1:30am

Poveda

EWTN “I am a priest of Christ,” St. Pedro Poveda Castroverde (1874-1936) told the communist interrogators before he was executed by firing squad in Madrid on July 28, 1936. This 2016 film about Father Poveda depicts his much-opposed help for destitute people, his founding of the teacher-training Teresian Association and his martyrdom at the start of the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939). Advisory: TV-PG.



Monday-Friday, July 31- Aug. 4, 6:30pm

At the Heart of Relationships

EWTN In this 2015 series, Father James Dean interviews Sarah Swafford, author of Emotional Virtue: A Guide to Drama-Free Relationships. Monday: “21st-Century Relationships”; Wednesday: “Emotional Virtue”; Thursday: “Modesty of Intentions”; Friday: “Natural Progression of a Relationship.”



TUESDAY, Aug. 1, 10am

For Greater Glory

EWTN In the Cristero War, 1926-1929, Mexican Catholics rose in arms against violent government persecution intended to destroy the Church. This special interviews the makers of the 2012 action epic about that rebellion, For Greater Glory (La Cristiada in Spanish). Other interviewees are historian Jean Meyer, Cardinal Juan Sandoval, Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez and Knights of Columbus head Carl Anderson.



TUESDAY-THURSDAY, Aug 1-3, live

Knights of Columbus 135th Supreme Convention

EWTN Defending religious liberty and the right to life are two of the many causes of this 1.9 million-member Catholic men’s fraternal and charitable organization. St. Louis is the site of the Knights’ 135th Supreme Convention. On Tuesday, the Opening Mass is at 10:30am, the Opening Session at 2pm, and the States Dinner at 8pm. On Wednesday, the Convention Mass is at 9am. On Thursday, the Memorial Mass is at 9am.



WEDNESDAY, Aug. 2, 8pm

Ireland’s Wild Coast

PBS In this new two-hour documentary, Irish natural history and wildlife filmmaker Colin Stafford-Johnson scans Ireland’s super-scenic west coast to capture its cliffs and shores and the Skellig Islands, along with God’s creatures.

