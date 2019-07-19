Bishop Frederic Baraga (Public domain)

TV Picks 07.21.19

A holy life is highlighted on EWTN.

SUNDAY, July 21, 9pm

Life on the Rock

EWTN Father Mark Mary spoke with “Among the Lilies” podcaster Cameron Fradd this past January at the Fellowship of Catholic University Students 2019 “SEEK” conference in Indianapolis. Re-airs 3am Thursday and 10pm Friday.

SUNDAY-MONDAY, July 21, 6pm; July 22, 4am

Holy Hour for Healing and Justice

EWTN This weekly Holy Hour in Hanceville and Irondale, Alabama, brings every aspect of the clergy abuse crisis to God.



WEDNESDAY, July 24, 8pm

EWTN Live

EWTN Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa’s guests, Drs. Michael Parker and Paul Braaton, explain the beneficial impact the Catholic Medical Association, formerly the National Federation of Catholic Physicians Guilds, has had on pro-life and other medical ethics matters in the United States. Re-airs 10pm, 6am Monday, 1am next Sunday.

WEDNESDAYS, July 24, July 31, 9pm

Nova: The Planets

PBS This five-part PBS-BBC series on the planets in our solar system premieres on July 24 at 9pm with “Inner Worlds,” about Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars, and, at 10pm, “Mars.” On July 31, “Jupiter” will explore this oldest and largest world. Next up: “Saturn” (Aug. 7) and “Ice Worlds” (Aug. 14), on Uranus, Neptune and Pluto.

FRIDAY, July 26, 5:30pm

Unleash the Gospel in Detroit

EWTN Priests, Carmelite sisters and families foster spiritual renewal in the Motor City.

SUNDAY, July 28, 12:30pm, live

Tour de France Finale

NBC SPORTS NETWORK The final stage of the 106th Tour de France professional bicycle race will end on Paris’ storied Champs-Élysées. Evening re-air.

SUNDAY, July 28, 8pm

Amazing Dogs

SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL This three-part series opens on July 28 with “Man’s Best Friend,” a look at domestic dogs in Mongolia, the Middle East, Canada and the United States. Next: “America” (Aug. 4), showcasing dogs of North and South America; and “Africa” (Aug. 11), highlighting wild dogs in Asia and Africa. Advisory: Predation scenes.

MONDAY, July 29, 5:30pm

They Might Be Saints: Bishop Frederic Baraga

EWTN Slovenia-born Bishop Baraga (1797-1868) became known as the “Snowshoe Priest” for his grueling treks to minister in Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.

