Arts & Entertainment | Jul. 7, 2017

TV Picks 07.09.17

Fatima programming is included in current picks.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, July 9, 8pm

America in Color: 1930s

SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL This film survey of American life in the Great Depression includes rarely seen footage of the Oval Office, Presidents Herbert Hoover and Franklin D. Roosevelt, aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart, the making of The Wizard of Oz movie (1939) and more.

SUNDAY, July 9, 8pm

Holy Hour for Persecuted Christians

EWTN At Our Lady of Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will pray for our many persecuted fellow Christians around the world.

SUNDAY, July 9, 9pm

Amelia Earhart: Finding the Lost Evidence

HISTORY This new documentary looks for clues into the disappearance of Amelia Earhart (1897-1937) and her navigator Fred Noonan (1893-1937) over the Central Pacific Ocean in July 1937.

SUNDAYS, July 9, July 16

For Catholic Men

EWTN In Long Ride Home With Bear Woznick’s 11pm July 9 show, the bikers visit Texas’ Big Bend. On July 16 the team searches for a biker and end the day with Mass. Advisory: TV-14. In Battle Ready’s 11:30pm July 9 show, host Doug Barry explains the discipline that soldiers of Christ must have. On July 16 he discusses Catholic spouses’ duties to each other and their children in this age of spiritual battle. TV-G.

MONDAY, July 10, 4am

Sunday Night Prime

EWTN Franciscan Friar of the Renewal Father Andrew Apostoli discusses the history of devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Re-airs at 9am.

WEDNESDAY, July 12, 10pm

Nova: Mystery of Easter Island

PBS Some 887 giant stone statues called Moai stand in rows on Easter Island, or Rapa Nui, in the southeast Pacific. They perhaps depict ancestors of the inhabitants, who arrived ca. 700-1100. Here, experts use a 15-ton replica statue to test the notion that islanders used ropes to move the statues upright into position. A re-air from 2012.

THURSDAYS, July 13, July 20, 9pm

How It’s Made: American Made

SCIENCE CHANNEL This new 10-episode series inspects U.S. factories to show how they produce everyday items. The July 13 episode looks at instruments: marimba, clarinet, trumpet, banjo and hand bells. Desserts are featured July 20: chocolate chip cookies, whoopie pies, apple pies, toaster pastries and cheesecake.

SATURDAY, July 15, 2pm

100 Years: Our Lady of Fatima, Her Immaculate Heart

EWTN This past March 11 at the Holy Trinity Apostolate 20th Annual Lenten Symposium in Sterling Heights, Michigan, Father William Wagner of the Canons Regular of the Holy Cross spoke about the Our Lady of Fatima’s message of prayer and penance.

SATURDAY, July 22, 8pm, 9pm

Saint Bridget of Sweden

EWTN This original EWTN docu-drama tells the story of mystic St. Bridget (Birgitta) of Sweden (1303-1373), who founded the Bridgettines. At 8pm, “Part I: The Early Years.” At 9pm, “Part II: Towards Rome.”

Dan Engler writes from

Santa Barbara, California.