St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City (Shutterstock)

TV Picks 07.08.18

Catholic Beginnings: New York continues on EWTN.

Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, July 8, 8pm, live

Holy Hour for Persecuted Christians

EWTN “Be mindful of prisoners as if sharing their imprisonment, and of the ill-treated as of yourselves, for you also are in the body,” St. Paul tells us in Hebrews 13:3. From Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama, prayers go up for all Christians killed, tortured, imprisoned, exiled, enslaved, trafficked and otherwise oppressed.

SUNDAY-FRIDAY, July 8-13, 5:30pm, 2:30am

Catholic Beginnings: New York

EWTN Father Charles Connor of Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland, continues his visits to historic Catholic sites in New York City: Sunday, St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral; Monday-Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue; Thursday, the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer; Friday, the St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Shrine.

SUNDAYS, July 8, July 15, 8pm

The Pacific War in Color

SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL This new history series covers World War II’s Pacific Theater by retrieving “rare and never-before-seen color visuals.” “Island Hopping,” on July 8, shows the Marines’ taking of Tarawa Atoll, Nov. 20-23, 1943, plus combat in New Guinea. “The Enemy Underground,” on July 15, depicts Marine and U.S. Army forces in action in 1944, including the Battle of Saipan, June 15-July 9.

SUNDAY, July 8-SUNDAY, July 29

Tour de France 2018

NBC SPORTS NETWORK The 176 bicyclists in the 105th Tour de France will ride 2,082 miles (3,351 kilometers) in 21 stages around scenic France, including the Vendée, Brittany, and the Basque and southern regions, and will finish on Paris’ storied Champs-Élysées. Times to be determined.

MONDAY, July 9, 8pm, 1am

Journey Home

EWTN Marcus Grodi’s guests are recent convert David Bereit, co-founder of the 40 Days for Life prayer vigils at abortion centers, and his lifelong Catholic wife, Margaret.

TUESDAY, July 10, 9am

Living Right With Dr. Ray

EWTN In this episode, “Faith and Sports,” host Ray Guarendi’s guest, ex-NFL quarterback Elvis Grbac, relates his path to becoming a deacon. Also, Father Larry Richards urges viewers not to think of Jesus as just “being nice.” Re-airs 5am Friday.

TUESDAY, July 10, 8pm

10 Streets That Changed America

PBS This episode’s famous streets include Broadway, the Boston Post Road, the National Road, Detroit’s Woodward Avenue and the Lincoln Highway.

WEDNESDAYS, July 11, July 18, 3:45am

Chaplet of Divine Mercy From Cameroon

EWTN Our fellow Catholics in Sasse, Cameroon, pray at Our Lady of Grace Shrine.

SATURDAYS, July 14, July 21, 5am

Authentically Free at Last

EWTN On July 14, Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers, Gloria Purvis and Damon Owens explain why trying to redefine marriage goes against human freedom. On July 21, the three show why in vitro fertilization (IVF) is gravely wrong, among other topics. Advisory: TV-PG.

Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.

